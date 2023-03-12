TBWA Sydney Announces Slew Of New Hires

TBWA\Sydney has expanded its strategy department, promoting Sebastian Revell to head of strategy and hiring specialists to bolster its strategic offering across the total brand experience.

Prior to joining TBWA\Sydney three years ago, Revell’s career spanned both media and creative agency roles, as well as client-side. Currently, he strategically leads the agency’s partnerships with Tourism New Zealand and Hort Innovation.

He is also a mentor for The Trenches and facilitates Ad School’s strategic planning courses. Sebastian will lead the direction and output of TBWA\Sydney’s strategy department across all disciplines, including brand, social and connections strategy.

Matt Springate, chief strategy officer, TBWA Australia and New Zealand, said: “I’m thrilled that Seb has the opportunity to lead such a talented team and this new role is recognition of his unique skillset and leadership style.”

L-R: Olivia Cham, Callum James, Alex Nel, Sebastian Revell

Overseeing the development and integration of connections strategy is Alexandra Nel, who joins from Leo Burnett as connections strategy director. During her time at Leo’s Alexandra helped develop the agency’s most innovative and creative work and push categories forward – elevating brands like Suncorp, Bundaberg Rum, Sweat and Bonds into modern symbols of diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability.

“I’m delighted to be joining TBWA\Sydney at a time of creative momentum and am grateful to lead the connections planning offering, helping to shape brand ideas and experiences with connected thinking across all touch-points,” said Alexandra.

Also joining TBWA are Callum James and Olivia Cham, as senior strategist and strategist, respectively. Callum joins from R/GA and was previously insights lead at Big Red, whilst Olivia has relocated from Singapore where she has worked in social, digital and brand strategy at The Secret Little Agency.

Revell said: “It’s great to move into this role but I’m even more excited to be building a collaborative and multi-disciplined team, where together we can build truly disruptive, connected and effective ideas for our clients. Alex, Callum and Olivia are great additions to the team and they are already making us, and our work better.”