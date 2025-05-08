Tasmania On Show: Tourism Tasmania, Jeep & Adventure.com Team Up For Road Trip Campaign

Adventure.com, travel publication owned by Intrepid, is kicking-off its first-ever commercial partnership this week with Tourism Tasmania and Jeep Australia.

In a four-part mini-documentary series, Adventure.com follows Tasmanian chef Lilly Trewartha as she embarks on an all-electric journey across the Apple Isle visiting some of its most innovative chefs and suppliers and soaking up Tassie’s iconic scenery along the way.

The campaign will also roll out five editorials, a consumer giveaway and brand display published across Adventure.com’s site and social channels, with additional amplification via Tourism Tasmania, Jeep and Intrepid’s social channels and newsletters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventure.com (@adventurecom)

“Adventure.com is committed to helping bring about a more conscious and curious future of travel through impactful storytelling,” said Oliver Pelling Adventure.com, editor-in-chief. “Partnering with brands like Tourism Tasmania and Jeep means we can share these examples of low-emissions, community-focused travel experiences with more people than ever.”

Arriving in Devonport on the Spirit of Tasmania, the series follows Trewartha as she drives a big loop of the island—visiting iconic eateries such as Matt Adams’ Timbre Kitchen in Legana and the Lobster Shack in Bicheno, as well as lesser-known spots such as Palawa Kipli, the first Tasmanian Aboriginal food business in Australia. At each stop, Trewartha explores how each producer balances world-class cuisine with caring for Tasmania’s pristine environment.

“Tasmania has strong credentials as a foodie paradise, supported by distinct natural landscapes and a host of talented chefs and producers that call our island home,” said Sarah Clark, Tourism Tasmania CEO. “Lilly Trewartha is a passionate advocate for sustainable food experiences, and we are excited to have worked with the team at Adventure.com, Jeep Australia and Spirit of Tasmania to bring this gastronomic road trip to life.”

Trewartha travelled around Tasmania in Jeep’s new all-electric Avenger EV—the car manufacturer’s first-ever electric vehicle—and made use of the island’s fast-developing EV charging network.

“Having the opportunity to showcase the new Avenger in a destination as stunning as Tasmania, and a publication as aligned as Adventure.com, is what makes our work so much fun,” said Symon Van Haalen, Jeep Brand marketing manager. “Authentic storytelling, epic partners and seamless integration are a must for us, and the Adventure.com team nailed it.”

Pelling said Adventure.com has enjoyed over 100 per cent year-on-year growth annually and now reaches more than two million travellers around the world.

“We’ve only just opened Adventure.com’s partnership wing this year, and for Tourism Tasmania and Jeep to come on board as our first partners means the world to us. We’re all about partnerships that make a positive impact, and we’re excited to get this campaign out there.”

Adventure.com will be donating 100 per cent of profits from commercial activity to The Intrepid Foundation, Intrepid’s non-profit, which will then be distributed to a range of social enterprises all over the world—from Indigenous communities in Australia and zero-plastic initiatives in Sri Lanka, to conservation efforts in Aotearoa New Zealand and supporting women’s equality in Turkey.

“The ambition of organisations like Tourism Tasmania and Jeep Australia is helping us tell great stories that have a real-world positive impact far beyond the campaign cycle,” said Pelling.

“This is the way we want to do business.”

Credits:

Tourism Tasmania

Sarah Clark – CEO

Lindene Cleary – CMO

Noani Johnston – Marketing Planning Manager

Miquela McGuiness – Marketing Planning Coordinator

Jeep Australia /Stellantis

Symon Van Haalen – Senior Manager, Brand Marketing

Adventure.com

Oliver Pelling – Director, Editor-in-Chief

Emily Barlow – Head of Partnerships

Tayla Gentle – Managing Editor

Meera Dattani – Executive Editor

Taryn Stenvei – Head of Production

Liam Neal – Cinematographer

Joshua Scott – Photographer