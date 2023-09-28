Tara Ford Announced As APAC Chair For The ANDY Awards

The International ANDY Awards, the inaugural advertising accolade show of each year, has announced Tara Ford, chief creative officer of The Monkeys will lead APAC in the 2023-2024 Regional Competition.

As the only major competition to eliminate prescriptive categories, ideas transcend confines and represent all corners of the globe, The ANDY Awards serve as a launchpad for exceptional campaigns that push creative boundaries to ensure that ground-breaking work gains the global acclaim it deserves.

Ford was named ‘Creative Captain 2022’ in the Women Leading Change Awards by Campaign Asia Pacific. She was named ‘Global Creative Leader of the Year 2021’ by Creativepool. In 2020 she was named ‘Creative Person of the Year’ (Australia/New Zealand) by Campaign Asia. She was also on ‘The Global Creative Influencer of the Year’ top 100 list according to Creativepool 2020. In recent years she has also been ranked #1 for executive creative directors in Australia by Best Ads and #5 on B&T’s Women in Media Power list.

Ford’s work has been consistently recognised throughout her career, at the highest level of every major international award show across an expansive range of clients and disciplines. Including most recently the coveted Dan Wieden Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes with the ‘The First Digital Nation’ for the Tuvaluan Government.

All Regional Chairs have been announced and include:

AFRICA: Steve Babaeko, CEO & chief creative officer, X3M Ideas

APAC: Tara Ford, chief creative officer, The Monkeys

EUROPE: Richard Brim, chief creative officer, adamandeveDDB

GREATER CHINA: Alice Chou, chief creative officer, Dentsu Creative Taiwan

LATAM: Joaco Cubria, partner & chief creative officer, GUT

SWANA: Ali Rez, chief creative officer of IMPACT BBDO

Tiffany Rolfe, global chair and global chief creative officer of RGA will lead the Global Jury in her second year of Chairship. Full Regional Juries and Global Jury will be announced soon.

The ANDY Awards Regional Competition acts as a crucial first part to a two-prong vetting process. First, work is reviewed free of charge to entrants by a Jury that represents creative leaders from the region who dig deep into cultural context to assess whether the work can win big by being shortlisted. Those shortlisted works then have the opportunity to compete in the Global Competition in the new year.