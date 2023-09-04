TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative

TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative
    Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW, TAL, has launched the TAL Assister Program to help motivate and encourage AFLW athletes on and off the field.

    The TAL Assister Program provides a visible and tangible way for fans across the country to positively engage with AFLW athletes, with fans able to submit their messages of support to their favourite players via a dedicated website. Players can then have the most powerful messages printed directly onto their strapping tape and worn for motivation.

    Hawthorn Football Club AFLW senior coach, Bec Goddard OAM, lauded the initiative. “The way athletes and the football community assist and support each other, on and off the field, is more important than ever. The TAL Assister Program is a positive way for fans to send personalised messages to encourage and motivate their favourite footballers,” Goddard said.

    TAL’s AFLW partnership also includes sponsorship of AFLW doctors and physios and of the flexible employment initiative Workplay, powered by John Holland, to support athletes on and off the field. Workplay addresses challenges facing many women athletes, connecting AFLW players to flexible employment, education and career opportunities.

    The initiative provides the tools, advice and inspiration to help players thrive at every stage of their sporting and off-field careers. TAL Group CEO and managing director, Brett Clark, said the opportunity to become the Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW was one which provided a platform for making a meaningful difference to the league, its athletes and community of supporters.

    “Our partnership with AFLW is an exceptional opportunity to amplify the positive and unifying influence of women’s sport in Australia, and we are also humbled to play a role in partnering with the AFLW to encourage and empower women in sport, both on and off the field,” Clark said.

    “We have created the TAL Assister Program to help deliver positive messages of support and encouragement to AFLW athletes when they are playing, and build connection between clubs and supporters.”

    “As an organisation committed to supporting the health and financial wellbeing of Australians, TAL is proud to partner with AFLW to bring more opportunities to athletes,” Clark said. TAL’s three-year partnership with the AFL commenced this year, with sponsorship agreements with the AFLW, as well as with the Sydney Swans, GWS Giants and Hawthorn Hawks AFLW teams.

    To learn more about the TAL Assister Program and to submit messages of support for AFLW footballers during the 2023 NAB AFLW Season, visit www.tal.com.au/assister.



