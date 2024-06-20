‘Take Back Your Seat At The Table’ – Mutinex Launches Marketers & Money Conference With Star Studded Lineup

Mutinex has announced the launch of Marketers and Money. Marketers and Money is a special event designed to empower senior marketers to speak the language of the C-Suite when it comes to marketing results.

“There are plenty of CMOs that decry their loss of a seat at the executive table. The simple truth is the only way to reclaim it is by being able to prove marketing’s effect on commercial performance. And that’s the business we’re in,” said Newly coined APAC CEO of Mutinex, Mat Baxter.

Mutinex will present the one day event on August 1st in Sydney, with a range of speakers from across the business, agency, technology and finance landscapes. Keynotes include CEO and Managing Director of Dominos Enterprises, Don Meij alongside Brent Smart (CMO, Telstra) and panellists such as Anathea Ruys (CEO, UM Australia) and Melissa Hopkins (Chief Marketing and Audience Officer, Seven Network).

The conference will cover topics as diverse as how to turn creativity into financial impact, how agencies and marketers can leverage measurement for better media negotiations and how in-housing can impact marketing efficiencies.

“We work with dozens of enterprise brands and the biggest challenge we see for senior marketers is the gap between what they report and what the C-Suite wants to hear in order to better understand how marketing is actually performing. As an industry, we need to start talking numerically. Marketers and Money is our contribution to a better standard of conversation around marketing,” said Mutinex Global CEO and co-founder Henry Innis.