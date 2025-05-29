Marketing

TAG Snag Matt Betts For Senior Technology Leadership Role

Zoe Goodhardt and Matt Betts.

TAG has appointed Matt Betts to a senior technology leadership role, as the consultancy continues to grow its capability at the intersection of strategy, experience and engineering.

Matt brings more than 25 years of experience in technology, including 11 years working in digital agencies. He has helped scale some of Australia’s most recognisable brands across retail, lifestyle and FMCG sectors, with clients including Patagonia, Henne, Thankyou, Koko Black, Toyworld, Twinings and KYHA Studios.

With a focus on digital transformation and e-commerce growth, Matt has spent much of the past decade supporting Shopify-based businesses to drive scalable, sustainable B2C outcomes.

As TAG’s senior growth manager, Matt will work across strategy, experience and engineering teams to develop fit-for-purpose solutions that enable long-term growth for clients across a range of industries.

“My passion is helping brands scale in a way that’s intelligent and results-focused – and I’m looking forward to doing that with TAG’s brilliant team,” said Matt Betts, TAG senior growth manager.

“It’s a privilege to join a team that values deep collaboration and delivers thoughtful, future-focused solutions.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Matt to TAG,” added Zoe Goodhardt, TAG partner and head of growth and marketing. “His strong technical background and strategic mindset will be a real asset to our clients and our team.

“Matt brings deep experience working across complex e-commerce ecosystems, and his addition strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, forward-thinking solutions.”

