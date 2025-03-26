TAG Partners With Contentful To Boost Digital Experiences

Digital studio TAG, which specialises in strategy, technology and marketing for medium-sized to enterprise-level businesses and emerging challenger brands, has partnered with Contentful, the intelligent composable content platform for digital-first businesses.

Contentful is the intelligent composable content platform that unlocks all of an organisation’s digital content to deliver impactful customer experiences, making content a strategic business asset.

The Contentful Platform, Contentful Studio and the Contentful Ecosystem combine the flexibility of composable content with the intelligence of AI, empowering digital teams to drive business momentum through collaboration, speed and scale.

With composable content, individual content pieces are created and stored separately, ready to be assembled and repurposed across various platforms, formats and channels.

As a Contentful Solution Partner, TAG will advance its ability to help businesses build and deliver best-in-class digital experiences that meet the unique needs of the business and its customers.

“At TAG, innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said TAG General Manager Andrew Moroney.

“We’re constantly evolving our MarTech stack and Contentful offers an opportunity to take our clients’ content one step further,” he said.

“This partnership is something we’re truly proud of and we’re already seeing the benefits of working with such a powerful platform.”

“We are thrilled to welcome TAG as a Contentful Solution Partner. The Contentful partner ecosystem delivers tremendous value to our mutual customers by providing the experience and capabilities to help customers accelerate their business initiatives through content,” said Patrick Finn, VP of Channels & Alliances.

“Nearly 30 per cent of the Fortune 500 and thousands of companies around the world rely on Contentful to help them bring compelling digital experiences to life, delighting customers and driving revenue.”

The Contentful Partner Program is a global ecosystem of digital agencies, system integrators, consultancies and complementary technology providers designed to connect organisations with everything required to build, launch and deliver digital products and experiences built on Contentful.