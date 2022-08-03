Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social.

Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across social channels and drive business growth for brands.

Tag offers end-to-end marketing execution, connecting customer experiences across every aspect of campaign delivery from shoot management to post-production, content amplification and in-store activation. Powered by deep digital expertise and advanced data analytics, Tag partners with the world’s leading brands across the FMCG, consumer packaged goods, beauty, retail, auto, finance and life sciences sectors.

L&A Social’s expertise in strategic consulting, influencer management, campaign development, community management, digital content development, analytics and insights will complement and enhance Tag’s existing social media and digital capabilities. This is Tag’s fifth acquisition in as many years and a continuation of its strategy to offer their global client base market leading strategic, digital and content led production at scale.

David Kassler (pictured), group CEO at Tag said: “The influence and importance of social media has grown exponentially presenting immense opportunities for brands and users. With this there is a greater need for brands to create more content at speed to build communities and drive engagement. The expertise and experience L&A Social bring will heighten our ability to deliver end-to-end marketing execution services for our clients, unifying content creation, digital and social media to create more connected brand and customer experiences across channels at speed and scale.”

Gina Lednyak, founder & CEO at L&A Social added: “Tag’s values, passion for the work and production excellence strongly align with our mission of connecting people, brands and innovation and leaving things better than we found them. Together, our vision is to marry L&A’s social media expertise and Tag’s strong end to end offering, to deliver continued exponential growth for clients and the business.

“We are at the top of our game, working with some of the world’s greatest brands and backed by an outstanding team who excel at what they do every day. We are incredibly excited to be joining the Tag family and the powerful joint offering we can bring to both of our client sets and our teams!”

The deal also enables L&A Social, which was ranked third in Australia’s Best Places to Work Awards in 2021, to offer enhanced career growth opportunities for the team. L&A Social will continue to operate under its own brand and its senior leadership team will remain with the agency.