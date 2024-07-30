TAG Appoints Ben Desailly To Advise On MarTech & Data

TAG has announced the appointment of martech and data advisor, Ben Desailly. In his role Ben will support TAG’s mission to deliver future-facing products and platforms that seamlessly integrate and adapt to meet customers’ needs.

Ben’s passion lies in solving complex business problems, whether it be through optimising technology, processes, people, data or a combination of all four.

Prior to joining TAG, Ben worked in leadership roles at The Lumery and Loud & Clear (now Avanade) and founded Bend Consulting. In these roles, Ben partnered with over 30 household Australian brands, including Wesfarmers, Carsales and Myer, working across most verticals.

“It’s great to be joining the team at TAG to further leverage the power of digital, data and MarTech for growth,” said Desailly. “TAG represents an opportunity to bring my enterprise knowledge of ‘what good looks like’ to a broad base of clients. It’s also exciting to further strengthen TAG’s offering in MarTech stack design, data-driven methodologies and business growth strategies”.

“My values fit really nicely with TAG and ultimately, I’m most excited to work with a great bunch of people and help brands get it right from the start”.

“It’s great to have Ben join our team and support us on our mission to build future-facing products and platforms,” said TAG head of growth and marketing, Zoe Goodhardt. “For us, it’s not just about implementation, but also helping our clients get the very best out of their technology, whether that be through platforms like Webflow Enterprise or Shopify Plus”.

“Ben’s wealth of experience will help us do just that, as we continue working with clients to help them adapt to evolving technologies and customer expectations”.