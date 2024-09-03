MarketingNewsletterTechnology

TAG Announces East Coast Expansion

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
TAG Team

After success in Melbourne and Sydney, MarTech agency TAG will expand its offering to Brisbane. The agency, which turns 10 in January, will focus on simplifying marketing solutions and boosting performance for Brisbane e-commerce, professional services and property clients.

Head of Growth and Marketing Zoe Goodhardt and General Manager Andrew Moroney will lead the official East Coast launch in late October. The duo’s combined expertise encompasses digital strategy, technology and creative direction.

Following a successful project with Morgans Financial in Brisbane, the agency has noticed an increase in East Coast opportunities. “We’ve seen a strong demand for our services in the Brisbane market,” said Goodhardt. “There are so many great businesses coming out of Brisbane and we know this is only the beginning”.

“We’re excited to embark on this new chapter and bring our marketing and technology solutions to even more businesses”.

TAG has initiated key hires ahead of its Brisbane launch, with significant client wins already underway.

The latest expansion marks the beginning of TAG’s broader plan to grow its presence Australia-wide.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

