Taboola Partners With Jounce Media To Verify Ad Inventory Is Free From Made For Advertising Properties

Taboola has announced a partnership with programmatic supply chain manager Jounce Media, an industry leader in programmatic supply chain management, to verify that the Taboola Select publisher network is free from Made for Advertising (MFA) properties.

According to industry data, a substantial portion of advertising dollars are spent on Made for Advertising sites, with 15 percent of ad spend classified as MFA.

Taboola has spent more than 15 years forging partnerships with top publisher properties, including Yahoo, Business Insider, and The Associated Press. Recently, Taboola launched Taboola Select, offering advertisers even more access to highly visible placements across a curated selection of publishers as well. Taboola Select is a curated selection of highly visible and brand-safe placements on just 15 per cent of Taboola’s most premium publishers, allowing advertisers to drive performance-focused campaigns.

Through this new partnership with Jounce Media, Taboola will utilise Jounce’s MFA-detection technology and data, alongside proprietary machine learning models and procedures, to guarantee the exclusion of MFA publishers from Taboola Select.

“Made For Advertising supply undermines advertiser trust in the open internet and siphons ad spend from reputable publishers,” said Chris Kane, president of Jounce Media, “Taboola’s decision to package its most premium supply in the Taboola Select network and to use Jounce data to ensure the marketplace is MFA-free is a positive step that serves both marketers and publishers”.

“Advertisers deserve access to premium, brand-safe and effective publishers to run their campaigns,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder at Taboola. “Taboola has been on the forefront of providing this access, through our immense scale with trusted publishers. Adding the expertise and guidance of Jounce is yet another vote of confidence in our ability to connect advertisers with consumers in premium destinations”.