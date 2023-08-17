Taboola Participates In Youth Outreach With UnLtd

Taboola, has partnered with social purpose organisation UnLtd to support the charity Youth Off The Streets.

The team at Taboola was delighted to be involved in so many opportunities to support disadvantaged young people over winter. These were made possible through a partnership with UnLtd, which connects the media, marketing and creative industries with charities working with at-risk children and young people.

In June, the team volunteered with the Youth Off The Streets Food Van, where they supported in the prepping, cooking and delivery of food to young people experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. Soon after, Taboola also took part in Youth Off The Streets’ Winter Wellbeing Event, where the team put together hampers and packs distributed at their July event in Bankstown.

Last month, the team accompanied 12 young people, alongside three Youth Off The Streets chaperones, to a school holiday event. The kids were treated to a day of bowling, laser tag and arcade games. The day was a huge hit with both the kids and the Taboola team.

Team Taboola also took part in the 12th annual UnLtd Cup indoor soccer tournament in Sydney that raised funds for KidsXpress, a children’s mental health charity. While the team didn’t take home the trophy (although they did make the final), Taboola was thrilled to be playing alongside so many other like-minded colleagues to raise funds for kids in need.

“The Taboola and Youth Off The Streets partnership through UnLtd has been a great example of the immense power of social impact when both charities and organisations feel valued and can drive purpose together. Since the kick-off in February, Taboola’s team has generously volunteered, fundraised and donated to support young people doing it tough, and I am confident they’re only getting started,” said Raquel Peña, account manager at UnLtd.

“Youth Off The Streets is delighted to partner with Taboola in our shared mission to support and empower young people. Since teaming up with us through UnLtd this year, Taboola have already committed their time, resources, and people to help our cause through volunteering, fundraising and in-kind support.

“Their enthusiasm and generosity mean so much to the staff, volunteers and young people at Youth Off The Streets. We are excited to grow this partnership and, together, we can help young people build a positive future,” said Alice Avery, account manager at Youth Off The Streets.