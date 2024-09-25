Taboola Extends Partnership With Xiaomi’s International Internet Business Arm

Taboola has expanded its partnership with the International Internet Business Department of Xiaomi, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics manufacturers.

Under the partnership, Xiaomi will utilise Taboola News to power recommendations in new ways across their devices in several markets globally. Taboola News brings recommendations from Taboola’s large publisher network directly into offerings from mobile carriers and device manufacturers, including smartphone screens and web browsers.

As part of a long-term partnership with Taboola, Xiaomi will integrate these recommendations on multiple touchpoints within their mobile devices, connecting consumers with relevant and engaging content from publishers.

Taboola News creates new opportunities for engagement and revenue for mobile carriers, device manufacturers, publishers, and brands. Carriers and manufacturers use Taboola News to deliver personalised, relevant content to their users from Taboola’s global network of publishers, while tapping into new revenue streams. Publishers receive increased user traffic at no additional cost and advertisers have more opportunities to tap into Taboola’s massive reader scale to reach the right audiences.

“Delivering relevant experiences and recommendations to Xiaomi device owners is crucial,” said Song Qiang, GM of International Internet Business, Xiaomi. “Working with Taboola for several years, their company has shown it has a strong foundation in news and recommendations, made up of a large set of outstanding news publishers from all across the world. As we further integrate their recommendations on our devices, we look forward to delivering more value to our users.”

“Xiaomi has proven itself as an iconic mobile brand that consumers trust,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “With their large user base, Xiaomi devices have become a great medium for millions of consumers to discover news and engage with content, all around the world. We’ve had a long-term partnership with Xiaomi where we’ve mutually grown. And we’ve worked closely with their team to deliver experiences to consumers that keep them engaged, while also providing new ways to monetise.”