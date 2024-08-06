Taboola Enhances Partnership With DoubleVerify With Integration Of Authentic Marketplace Solution

Taboola has partnered with DoubleVerify and adopted its Authentic Marketplace, a pre-bid activation solution from DoubleVerify.

“We are thrilled to enhance our partnership with Taboola with the integration of DV Authentic Marketplace, giving brands confidence that their ad investments are matched with the appropriate content environment, leading to enhanced performance,” said Steven Woolway, EVP of business development at DoubleVerify. “This expansion of DV Authentic Brand Suitability contributes to a more robust digital landscape while protecting brand reputation”.

“We’re proud of our partnerships with leading partners like DoubleVerify, who share a commitment to top-tier industry standards in brand safety, suitability, and transparency,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder of Taboola. “With the integration of DV Authentic Marketplace, we’re giving advertisers even more controls about where and how their ads appear”.

Since 2021, Taboola’s advertiser partners have had access to DV’s standard brand suitability and ready-to-use pre-bid segments, allowing for control over the quality of where their ads are placed.

Now, with the integration of DV Authentic Marketplace, Taboola advertisers can experience the benefits of DV Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) on the platform.

Advertisers can go beyond standard categories and keyword blocklists – enabling customised protection that helps advertisers avoid unsafe and unsuitable content before placing a bid.

With DV Authentic Marketplace, Taboola advertisers can import their custom brand safety and suitability settings from across their entire media mixes into Taboola campaigns. This allows for campaigns that run on Taboola to adhere to the same brand safety preferences a brand has across all of its buys.

The integration of DV Authentic Marketplace comes on the heels of Taboola’s recent recertification for the Brand Safety Certified Seal from Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), which certifies that Taboola’s operations meet not just the leading industry standards in brand safety, but also the best-in-class practices on a global level.

Additionally, Taboola has numerous brand safety certifications and partnerships empowering advertisers to spend with confidence on Taboola, ensuring ads run on trusted publisher sites.