T garage Partners With The Brand Power Company To Expand InsightIQ

Australian firm T garage Insights and Strategy has signed a global partnership with The Brand Power Company’s hometesterclub.com global review platform.

The deal will see T garage launch its AI-powered innovation platform, InsightIQ, across key international markets.

Already used by leading Blue-Chip FMCG companies across the Asia-Pacific, the platform has been quietly reshaping how FMCG and service brands develop, test, and track innovation, delivering 1.6 times more effective innovation performance while cutting development time from months to weeks.

The partnership will see The Brand Power Company integrate InsightIQ into its global offering, combining data from hometesterclub.com, with T garage’s SaySo community and real-time product innovation tool. This integration will allow clients to tap into existing consumer reviews from over 40 countries, transforming them into live product performance dashboards and powerful, actionable category and innovation insights for marketers.

“This tool gives marketers something they’ve never really had — a live dashboard showing how their products are performing versus the competition, every day,” said Paul Lamble, founder of T garage. “It transforms the ‘product’ part of the marketing mix from something reviewed ad hoc, if at all, into something you can manage in real time.”

The InsightIQ Concept Generator enables rapid, AI-powered ideation and validation using live consumer feedback. Marketers can now identify trends, test concepts, and pivot faster than ever, a shift that’s already giving early adopters a strong competitive edge.

“The traditional ideation process is slow, linear, and resource-heavy. This flips the process on its head,” Lamble said. “We’re helping companies get ideas to market faster, smarter, and with a better chance of success.”

Tim Hansen of The Brand Power Company said, “Partnering with T garage was a natural fit. Their proven research and technology capabilities align seamlessly with our global community, hometesterclub.com , fully realising the wealth of high quality zero party data generated by the millions of community members. This provides our clients the ability to scale real-time insights and unlock the untapped value already sitting in the feedback we collect every day.”

As global brands increasingly turn to AI to sharpen innovation and reduce failure rates, this partnership positions T garage’s Australian-made platform and The Brand Power Company’s data pool, to offer a smarter, faster, and more consumer-driven path to success.