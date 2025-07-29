MarketingNewsletter

T garage Partners With The Brand Power Company To Expand InsightIQ

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read
L-R: Tim Hansen, COO, The Brand Power Company; Ray Crook, partner, T garage; Justin Batrouney, partner, T garage; Paul Lamble, founder, T garage.

Australian firm T garage Insights and Strategy has signed a global partnership with The Brand Power Company’s hometesterclub.com global review platform. 

The deal will see T garage launch its AI-powered innovation platform, InsightIQ, across key international markets.

Already used by leading Blue-Chip FMCG companies across the Asia-Pacific, the platform has been quietly reshaping how FMCG and service brands develop, test, and track innovation, delivering 1.6 times more effective innovation performance while cutting development time from months to weeks.

The partnership will see The Brand Power Company integrate InsightIQ into its global offering, combining data from hometesterclub.com, with T garage’s SaySo community and real-time product innovation tool. This integration will allow clients to tap into existing consumer reviews from over 40 countries, transforming them into live product performance dashboards and powerful, actionable category and innovation insights for marketers.

“This tool gives marketers something they’ve never really had — a live dashboard showing how their products are performing versus the competition, every day,” said Paul Lamble, founder of T garage. “It transforms the ‘product’ part of the marketing mix from something reviewed ad hoc, if at all, into something you can manage in real time.”

The InsightIQ Concept Generator enables rapid, AI-powered ideation and validation using live consumer feedback. Marketers can now identify trends, test concepts, and pivot faster than ever, a shift that’s already giving early adopters a strong competitive edge.

“The traditional ideation process is slow, linear, and resource-heavy. This flips the process on its head,” Lamble said. “We’re helping companies get ideas to market faster, smarter, and with a better chance of success.”

Tim Hansen of The Brand Power Company said, “Partnering with T garage was a natural fit. Their proven research and technology capabilities align seamlessly with our global community, hometesterclub.com , fully realising the wealth of high quality zero party data generated by the millions of community members. This provides our clients the ability to scale real-time insights and unlock the untapped value already sitting in the feedback we collect every day.”

As global brands increasingly turn to AI to sharpen innovation and reduce failure rates, this partnership positions T garage’s Australian-made platform and The Brand Power Company’s data pool, to offer a smarter, faster, and more consumer-driven path to success.

Related posts:

  1. Honeycomb Strategy Promotes Jacqueline Nguyen & Jason Morris
  2. Hulsbosch Creates Future Council Brand Empowering Kids To Create A Better Planet
  3. Branding Agency Principals Refreshes Melbourne Property Group Jellis Craig
  4. MKTG Named Agency Of Record For TAC/AFL Victoria Road Safety Campaign For Three Years

TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Publicis Groupe Banks PayPal’s Global Media Business Account
Agency Scorecard: Half Dome
Agency Scorecard: UM
L-R (top-bottom): Angel, Damon, Jeff, Adam.
B Corp Agency Today Expands Nationally With DrawHistory Agency Integration
Register Lost your password?