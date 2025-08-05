Synapse Lights Up Australia For Brain Injury Awareness Week

Australian brain injury organisation Synapse is lighting up Australian icons this Brain Injury Awareness Week – 18th to 24th of August – to raise awareness for the 1 in 45 Aussies who live with a brain injury.

“This year we have over 70 locations lighting up in purple and yellow to acknowledge the week and acknowledge how prevalent brain injury is in the Australian community,” said Synapse CEO Adam Schickerling.

Major light up locations include the Queensland, South Australian & Western Australian Parliament Houses and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

“This year’s theme for Brain Injury Awareness Week is, ‘Invisible disabilities deserve visible change.’ We’re raising awareness of how the ‘invisible disability’ of brain injury intersects with issues such as domestic and family violence, corrections, homelessness, and beyond,” said Synapse CEO Adam Schickerling.

The week not only raises awareness of these issues but also highlights the solutions needed to create visible change for individuals living with a brain injury.

“One in 45 Australian’s live with a brain injury. It’s far more prevalent in our society then most people think and our work is providing a roadmap to meaningful change for those living with a brain injury,” said Schickerling