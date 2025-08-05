MarketingNewsletter

Synapse Lights Up Australia For Brain Injury Awareness Week

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Australian brain injury organisation Synapse is lighting up Australian icons this Brain Injury Awareness Week – 18th to 24th of August – to raise awareness for the 1 in 45 Aussies who live with a brain injury.

“This year we have over 70 locations lighting up in purple and yellow to acknowledge the week and acknowledge how prevalent brain injury is in the Australian community,” said Synapse CEO Adam Schickerling.

Major light up locations include the Queensland, South Australian & Western Australian Parliament Houses and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

“This year’s theme for Brain Injury Awareness Week is, ‘Invisible disabilities deserve visible change.’ We’re raising awareness of how the ‘invisible disability’ of brain injury intersects with issues such as domestic and family violence, corrections, homelessness, and beyond,” said Synapse CEO Adam Schickerling.

The week not only raises awareness of these issues but also highlights the solutions needed to create visible change for individuals living with a brain injury.

“One in 45 Australian’s live with a brain injury. It’s far more prevalent in our society then most people think and our work is providing a roadmap to meaningful change for those living with a brain injury,” said Schickerling

Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

