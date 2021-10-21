Sydney Symphony Orchestra Appoints Apparent As Media Agency Of Record

Coinciding with the launch of its new season, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra has appointed Apparent as their media agency of record.

The full service independent will manage all media strategy, planning and buying for the Sydney Symphony following an agency review.

The appointment comes as Simone Young makes her debut as the Sydney Symphony’s new chief conductor and the launch of their 2022 Season. The Orchestra will also return to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall next year following the two-year historical upgrade.

Luke Nestorowicz, director of sales and marketing at the Sydney Symphony said: “As for many, it has been a turbulent period for the cultural and entertainment sectors, but as we launch our 2022 Season and introduce our new chief conductor, we’re looking forward to welcoming back audiences and wanted a media agency partner that understands the need to remain responsive and adaptable.

“Apparent showed just that, in addition to presenting innovative ways on how we can reconnect with our music lovers. We look forward to working closely with them to bring the Orchestra back bigger than ever next year.”

John Halpin, head of strategy and media at Apparent, said: “This is a critical time for the arts as they reboot in a post lockdown environment.

“We’re excited to have been appointed to work with a world-class organisation of passionate and dedicated people to help them to return to the stage and ahead of its homecoming to the Sydney Opera House.”

Apparent is one of Australia’s largest independent agencies with more than 120 employees. Its media offering was launched by Halpin, a former Naked Sydney partner and Ikon strategy lead, in 2019 and is currently working with clients including Cricket Australia, Chartered Accountants and Anglicare.