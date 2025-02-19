Sydney Swans Births Deal With Adora Fertility

The Sydney Swans has announced a new partnership with the Adora Fertility, the first time an Australian fertility provider has partnered with an AFL team.

Adora will be an Official Partner of the Swans for the 2025 and 2026 AFL seasons in a partnership aimed at raising awareness of infertility and breaking down the stigmas associated with trying to conceive.

“We’re excited to be supporting one of Australia’s most loved and respected sporting teams and we believe that this partnership will open up conversations in households across Australia about infertility and the availability of low-cost treatment options like Adora,” said Vanessa Ferguson, CEO of Adora Fertility.

“Our mission is to make the chance of growing a family more affordable for every Australian and this marketing partnership gives us a platform to raise awareness of our services and as a brand we can see a strong alignment with the Swans,” she said.

“There is a strong sense of family amongst players and fans and we’re looking forward to utilising this marketing partnership to showcase the success stories of our patients and their journeys.”

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said the club is proud to be partnering with Adora Fertility.

“Adora Fertility is a well-respected company that helps Australians achieve their dreams of growing a family, so we are thrilled to welcome them to our Swans family,” Harley said.

“Adora’s focus on family and accessibility aligns with our values here at the Swans, as we strive to be a place where everyone feels welcome and included. We look forward to working together to bring this partnership to life.”

As well as being the official fertility partner, Adora will also be the club’s official pride partner aiming to foster open discussions around fertility and donor options with the LGBTQIA+ community.

“This partnership gives us an incredible opportunity to bring fertility conversations to the forefront, whether it’s helping LGBTQIA+ individuals and couples explore their family-building options or supporting AFL players in understanding their fertility health during and after their playing careers,” said Ms Ferguson.

“We are dedicated and excited to be promoting an environment that encourages inclusivity, support, and breaking down stigma,” she said.

The partnership will run for two years and will see Adora Fertility involved in Sydney Swans Pride initiatives, the Mardi Gras parade, community events, and education programs.

This partnership sets a new benchmark in AFL sponsorships, bringing fertility health into mainstream sports conversations and ensuring everyone has the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.