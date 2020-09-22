Sydney Olympic Park Launches First Ever Podcast

Sydney Olympic Park Launches First Ever Podcast
A cast of eminent Australians, Olympic athletes, sporting legends and industry experts including Lucy Turnbull, Michael Knight, Louise Sauvage and Brad Fittler feature in a dynamic new podcast Beyond the Games hosted by TV sports commentator Mark Beretta celebrating the Sydney Olympic and Paralympic 20th anniversary.

Commemorating the Games could not be done by bringing in the masses to celebrate so Sydney Olympic Park Authority is taking the message of the Olympics and its lasting legacy to Australia via a 6-episode podcast. It is Sydney Olympic Park’s first venture into podcasting. RadioHub set up a studio at the office of Sydney Olympic Park Authority and did most interviews in the studio, with some delivered online.

“Two decades on from the Olympics there is a world-class legacy to celebrate but we were very challenged by current restrictions,” Sydney Olympic Park Authority Communications and Public Affairs Manager Savannah Robinson said.

“Normally such a momentous milstone would be cause for great celebration and mass gathering, and while we couldn’t have that, we were determined to find a way to ensure the public could join us in celebrating the legacy of the 2000 Games. So the Beyond the Games podcast was born.”

Mark Beretta said the podcast was a brilliant showcase of the highlights and legacies of the 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“I was at the Sydney 2000 Games and it has been a thrill to be back in the Park recording a podcast and talking to some amazing people about their memories and the incredible, world-class legacy that is so significant to all Australians”.

The podcast celebrates the best Games ever and the legacy that has ensued. Mark Beretta chats to athletes, sports officials, industry professionals and Government executives to discover behind-the-scenes stories and secrets and find out why Sydney Olympic Park is internationally recognised as the best example of Olympic transformation and sustainable development. The first episode launched on 17 September and features former Olympics Minister Michael Knight as he openly shares untold stories on planning and delivering Sydney 2000.

Knight paints an incredible picture of some potentially catastrophic moments he was able to avoid, walks through a step-by-step of the heart-stopping moment when the Cauldron stalled during the Opening Ceremony and warmly shares how the Games brought pride and joy to all Australians.

Another episode includes Olympic and Paralympic legend Louise Sauvage as she relives her spine-tingling Gold medal moments and the joy of delivering a Paralympics that gave the athletes the respect and focus they deserved following a disappointing Atlanta Games. Beyond the Games is a must listen, shining the spotlight on the 2000 Games and revealing the full impact of the Games in shaping Sydney Olympic Park today as a place for events, sports development, daily life, the environment and a world-leader in sustainability.

 

sydney olympic park

