Sydney & Melbourne Too Cold For You? Revisit Cannes In Cairns & Grab A Slice Of Sun

Pippa Chambers
2 Min Read

Still buzzing from Cannes in Cairns Presented by Pinterest? Well you can relive some of the epic highs by watching the official sizzle reel right here.

From the top-notch speaker lineup across three jam-packed days to the launch of the Cairns Crocodiles Awards and VIP dinners and events as part of Cairns Extras, this APAC festival of creativity was an event like no other.

Top speakers from this year included global, local and APAC talent, from media personalities and CEOs to some of the nation’s biggest and best CMOs.

In case you missed it, top speakers from this year included:

  • Multi-Award Winning Journalist and TV Host Lisa Wilkinson
  • Actor, Writer and Producer Richard Roxburgh
  • Ex-NBA star and Australian professional basketball coach Luc Longley AM
  • Global Marketing Advisor, Ex-Burger King, NotCo & Activision Blizzard Global CMO, & Operating Partner Garnett Station Partners Fernando Machado
  • CMO Advisor & Inclusive Marketing Strategist Lola Bakare
  • Adventurer, Writer and Rewilding Facilitator Gina Chick
  • Author, Social Commentator, Walkley Winner, Speaker and Broadcaster Jane Caro AM
  • Film Director, Sweetshop NZ Zoë McIntosh
  • KIIS Network’s National Drive show Will & Woody
  • Nova FM Sydney breakfast show and co-founder of 36 Months Michael “Wippa” Wipfli
  • Co-Founders of Kic podcast Steph Claire Smith Laura Henshaw

And many more!

But that’s not all. Cannes in Cairns will be returning next year with a new name but the same focus on creative excellence.

In 2025, Cairns Crocodiles will be taking over Tropical North Queensland from 13 May to 15 May so save the date!

The Crocs Awards will also be back, with live CMO judging and the awards show also taking place during the event.

