Sydney & Melbourne Copy School Masterclasses Revealed Featuring Dee Madigan, Esther Clerehan & Ralph Van Dijk

The masterclasses — or maestroclasses, if you will — have been revealed for the upcoming Sydney and Melbourne Copy Schools.

Designed to teach students in one week “what the keen might hope to glean in ten years on the job”.

Attendees will hear from ten top tutors, who will be there in person pro bono because they — like the students — love advertising.

Copy School is next week in Sydney. The week after in Melbourne.

Classes — strictly limited due to venues — are for copywriters fledgling, flying, or seasoned. And last year there was an account director, a CEO and an art director.

Book now at copyschool.org.

Tutor Job Title Company Class Title Andy Flemming Aka Wordy McWord Spurt, Creative Lead 72andSunny What Makes a Great Copywriter? Georgie Waters Senior Copywriter M&C Saatchi The Basics Dee Madigan Owner & Executive Creative Director Campaign Edge Resilience Jonathan Kneebone Founder & Creative Partner The Glue Society Dialogue Jenny Mak & Heather Sheen Creative Partner & Head of Planning, respectively DDB & R/GA, respectively Empathy, Strategy, Persuasion Barbara Humphries Executive Creative Director The Monkeys Presenting Ralph Van Dijk Creative Director & Founder Eardrum Selecting and Directing Talent John Bevins Writer, Copy School co-chair The Writing Pact Topic TBD by students International Guest Lecturer — TBA TBA TBA TBA