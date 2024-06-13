Sydney Film Festival’s Encore Sessions Provide Another Treat For Creatives

With one week left of the Sydney Film Festival, B&T’s Catherine de Clare rounds up what’s still to come and what creatives can expect.

At Cannes in Cairns, we were lucky enough to hear from leading lights from the silver and small screens including filmmakers Taryn Brumfitt, Gabriel Gasparinatos, Zoe McIntosh, Ray Edwards, Stephen Page and Richard Roxburgh, as well as studio executives Beth Hart from ITV, Joseph Maxwell from SBS, and Hushidar Kharas from Prime.

Having absorbed their pearls of wisdom about the nuts and bolts of the most glamorous industries of all, we’ve done our duty and dived straight back into the hustle and bustle of the red carpet. Cannes has this time well and truly arrived in Sydney.

Sydney Film Festival has already knocked it out of the park, with many films previously only seen by the exclusive festival circuit audiences overseas at Festival de Cannes, La Biennale di Venezia, Sundance Film Festival, and Berlinale. We’ve also had our fair share of celebrities and international talent, as well as the crème de la crème of Australian cinema, and inspiring talks from the likes of Phillip Noyce.

There is still time to catch standout films such as the excellent Midnight Oil; the Hardest Line documentary, the important and scenic The Battle for Laikipia, a masterclass in history Lee, funny and poignant Puan, and the breathtaking There’s Still Tomorrow, as well as the hilarious Problemista, and for an exceptional window into the creative process, Dale Frank- Nobody’s Sweetie.

Audience numbers are huge and people power reigns! Sydney Film Festival has just announced it’s bringing 16 of the most-loved and sold-out films of this year’s program back by popular demand for Encore sessions, spanning another four days after Closing Night until Thursday 20 June!