Sydney-Based Indie Agency Engaging.io Opens US Office In Salt Lake City

Sydney-based independent agency Engaging.io has opened a new US office in Salt Lake City and appointed Ben Whitehead to drive further US growth.

Engaging, a CRM integration agency and global HubSpot partner, is already working with a number of US clients across the event, media, education and sporting sectors.

Whitehead joins the new Engaging US office from multinational software company Hyland and Netsmart which develops technology and software services for the healthcare industry. He will help clients address business problems by working alongside the Engaging team and Hubspot to identify the best solutions for them.

Engaging works with enterprise clients across health, finance, property, education and alcohol categories is also an award-winning HubSpot partner for five years running. Recognised as HubSpot’s number one for advanced CRM implementation globally, it is an Elite partner and one of a handful of global partners to achieve advanced implementation certification and platform enablement and onboarding accreditations.

Michelle O’Keeffe, CEO, Engaging, said: “This is a significant moment in the history of Engaging. We have scaled rapidly in recent years and are now working with a number of major US organisations wanting to improve their customer relationship and one-to-one marketing capabilities.

“We weren’t looking to hire someone to manage sales in the US, but when we found Ben, we knew he was the right person. Our sales function isn’t sales in the traditional sense of the word. We only speak to businesses that have already identified an issue in their business and their tech stack isn’t supporting their business objectives. All our leads have an existing identified need and we needed someone who was more focused on solving their problems than shoehorning a boxed solution at them. Ben is at heart a solutions consultant, he isn’t pushy, he cares, and he’s personable. He was so like us we had to check he wasn’t already working here.”

Whitehead added: “The opportunities for Engaging and Hubspot in advancing CRM solutions at the enterprise level, and moving away from legacy platforms such as Salesforce, are considerable. I’m delighted to join the Engaging team as their first US hire and will be making my first trip to Sydney at the end of this month to meet the team in real life and get to know more about the business.”

Engaging recently announced the appointment of experienced digital marketing entrepreneur and executive, Miles Joyce, as non-executive chair, in addition to being appointed by four new clients including ASX-listed adventure tourism business, Experience Co.

