Sydney Airport Launches ‘Life Takes Off When You Do’ In Partnership With Creative Agency Common Ventures, Via Bench

Sydney Airport has launched its latest campaign via independent media agency Bench, in partnership with travel search engine Kayak and creative agency Common Ventures.

Built around the energising brand platform ‘Life Takes Off When You Do’, the campaign invites Sydneysiders to embrace their next journey—be it a long-haul escape or a spontaneous getaway—by reawakening the excitement of travel.

Bench designed a media strategy that places the campaign at the intersection of innovation and immersion, with a heavy focus on high-impact, contextually relevant formats across multiple touchpoints designed to inspire travel at every turn.

“This campaign celebrates the emotional and physical lift-off that comes with travel,” said Nate Vella, brand strategy lead, Bench. “We set out to design a media experience that doesn’t just show the journey—it feels like the start of one, encouraging inspiration and immersion from the outset.”

Bench showcased the campaign’s hero video asset within Netflix’s premium, full-screen ad environment, and leaned into increased foot traffic across the city during Vivid, by delivering sound-on video across JCDecaux’s XTrack TV network in the CBD and Eastern Suburbs, capturing attention in high-density transit zones.

This combined with Kargo’s standout lighthouse and runway formats—which use dynamic, full-screen creative to connect with travel intenders as they browse and scroll—bring the scenic and emotive visuals of the campaign directly into the daily lives of Sydney-siders.

“This campaign is designed to reignite the excitement of travel, starting with the moment you begin planning your trip, and we’re extremely proud that in that journey, Sydney Airport as Australia’s premier international gateway, plays a key role in making it all happen.” said Shane Hodges, general manager strategic aviation development, Sydney Airport.

The campaign is live in Sydney across BVOD, SVOD, DOOH, and high impact display over curated publishers for the remainder of 2025.

Credits:

Media Agency: Bench Media

Brand Strategy Lead – Nate Vella

Performance Manager – Olivia Bain

Client: Sydney Airport

General Manager, Strategic Aviation Development – Shane Hodges

Head of Aviation Partnerships – Christina Werkstetter

Senior Manager, Aviation Marketing & Tourism Development – Heather Young

Aviation Marketing Specialist – Ryan Archibald

Senior Manager Media, Brand & Communications – Fiona Wood

Creative Agency: Common Ventures

Executive Creative Director – Jane Burhop

Client Lead – Alex Don

Production company: Watch Out (Paris)

Artist – Anomaly

Agent / Producer – Anne Lecerf

Producer – Virginie Couturier

Production Coordinator – Margaux Thieblin

Motion Designer – Guillaume Colas