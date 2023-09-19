Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth

Following its US launch, Sydney independent Engaging.io has appointed Melissa Erickson to lead the growing North American business.

Engaging is a multi award winning CRM integration agency, Elite HubSpot partner and number one partner for advanced Hubspot CRM implementation globally. The Sydney headquartered agency is also one of a handful of Hubspot partners worldwide to achieve advanced implementation certification and platform enablement and onboarding accreditations.

A digital transformation leader with 15 years experience in tech consulting, Erickson (featured image) has been appointed as North America solutions consulting lead. She will work in partnership with Ben Whitehead who recently joined Engaging.io in the US as sales and solutions consultant.

Michelle O’Keeffe, CEO, Engaging, said: “After successfully completing a number of HubSpot integrations with US enterprise businesses from our APAC team, it was evident that to meet the increasing demand for our services we needed to build a local team based in the US to drive further growth.

“Melissa has an extensive career in tech consulting and from our first meeting we were hooked. She will provide expert advice to US clients as they navigate the challenging process of complex CRM migrations, while simultaneously working closely with HubSpot as more enterprise businesses transition from legacy CRM players.

“We have some major projects already underway in the US, including working with a leading NBA team, and Melissa will expand the opportunities to leverage our expertise and Hubspot partnership to drive effective customer relationships and one to one marketing capabilities for organisations across North America.”

Erickson added: “I’m delighted to be joining Engaging and look forward to working closely with Michelle and the wider APAC team to deliver effective CRM solutions for enterprise organisations across North America.”