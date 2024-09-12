SXSW Sydney Announces New Keynote, Canva CEO Melanie Perkins With Mary Meeker

South by Southwest Sydney (SXSW Sydney) has announced a keynote conversation featuring Melanie Perkins, CEO and co-founder of Canva, with Mary Meeker, general partner at BOND.

This duo will take the SXSW Sydney stage on Monday 14 October to uncover insights from Canva’s evolution from an idea to a design and visual communication business.

“Canva’s focus on visual content and its steady and impressive product improvements have resulted in tremendous growth and long-term adoption by companies, schools, and individuals,” said Meeker.

“I look forward to discussing how Melanie and her team have gotten to where they are and how they are using AI and other technological advancements to drive the company forward”.

SXSW Sydney is welcoming Canva as the event’s official design partner and sponsor of the design track. In collaboration with SXSW Sydney, Canva will power a speaker hub with resources to support presenters by using Canva as the primary presentation tool. Speakers will have access to Canva Pro, Canva Presentation templates, and training resources to help them showcase their ideas.

“When it comes to showcasing the most curious and innovative minds in Australia, you can’t look further than Mel and Mary,” said Colin Daniels, managing director, SXSW Sydney.

“They reflect the endless possibilities that local businesses and leaders can explore when they pursue their passion with empathy, curiosity, and collaboration with those around them. This will be a must-attend Keynote session on the 2024 SXSW Sydney schedule for anyone keen to take their ideas to the next level,” added Daniels.

SXSW Sydney Keynote presentations happen daily Monday–Saturday and are accessible with a badge. Badges unlock the full SXSW Sydney experience, giving access to the Conference, Tech & Innovation Expo, and Music, Screen, and Games Festivals across seven days.

Melanie Perkins and Mary Meeker will join previously announced SXSW Sydney 2024 Keynote Speakers Johann Hari, Jennifer Robinson, and The Kid LAROI, with more to be revealed.