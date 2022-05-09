Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are ‘Ready For More’

Swinburne University Launches New Platform With Oglivy Australia For Students Who Are 'Ready For More'
Alex Anyfantis
By Alex Anyfantis
Swinburne Online, one of Australia’s leading online education providers, has launched a new brand platform via Ogilvy Melbourne. Ready for More shows that Swinburne Online does more to help you achieve more.

Michael Smolders, executive director, sales & marketing at online education services (OES), says: “A better experience for our students leads to better outcomes. Swinburne Online has an exceptional offering of quality teaching staff, strong learning design and incredible student support. All these factors make a difference. When you study with Swinburne Online you’ll be in a position to apply your learning now, and ultimately get where you want to be with your career.”

The platform launches with a series of films that follow four individuals on their journey to pursue their dream by undertaking an education, business, or psychology degree with Swinburne Online. Each scene plays out in a single shot.

David Ponce De Leon, executive creative director, Ogilvy Melbourne says: “Swinburne Online is a digital pioneer. Their courses are engaging, involved and flexible. With years of experience and some of the best learning designers in the world at hand, students have never had more opportunities to reach their goals.”

The campaign will be delivered across TV, OOH, social, digital and radio.

