Swatch & Tissot Watches Appoints Comms Agency iD Collective

Full service, creative communications agency, iD Collective has been appointed by Swatch and Tissot Watches as an extension of its team, to evolve and amplify the brands into the Australian market.

The agency is thrilled to be working with globally renowned brands, Swatch and Tissot Watches, focussing on creative communication strategies.

iD Collective’s managing director, Sarah Young said, “We are very excited to partner with such iconic global brands, working closely with them to evolve and amplify their campaigns. Our team can’t wait to bring our creative marketing ideas to life”.

Swatch Watches embodies a concept of quality that transcends time, combining the technical quality and the aesthetic of its products. As Swatch continues to launch its new collections, as well as its classic watches, iD Collective will be managing its press office, showroom management, influencer management and events.

iD Collective will also be working with Tissot Watches, with its rich history in Swiss watchmaking since 1853. With such great history in unmatched quality and craftmanship in passion for performance and precision, the agency is delighted to be expanding Tissot Watches’ territory in the Australian market, through managing its press office, influencer campaigns, brand collaborations and events.

With a Trans-Tasman footprint in Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand, iD continues to expand, offering support to brands large and small, across PR & communications, social media & content creation, events & activations, influencer marketing and brand marketing services.