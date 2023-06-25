Swap Your Outdated Sports Uniform For A Leak-Proof One

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Global absorbent apparel brand Modibodi and PUMA have developed a unique ‘IRL’ and digital experience designed to encourage women and girls to stay in sport, by swapping their white or light-coloured sports uniform for a free pair PUMA x Modibodi’s leak-proof Active shorts and PUMA women’s fit football boots.

    According to Modibodi x PUMA research, 3 in 5 girls skip sport on their period due to the fear of leaking in uncomfortable, outdated uniforms. PUMA and Modibodi believe it’s time this changed. They believe that if you’re going to take on the game on your period, you need the kit to do it. Introducing The Change Room, presented by PUMA x Modibodi. The Change Room is a digital and ‘IRL’ space in Sydney, Australia, to swap your white or light-coloured sports uniform for a FREE pair PUMA x Modibodi’s leak-proof Active shorts. Plus, at the ‘IRL’ pop-up store in Sydney, you can level up your old football boots for a new pair of PUMA women’s fit soccer boots.

    “Together with Modibodi, we envision a world where barriers to women in sport no longer exist. The Change Room is one step toward that, where athletes can leave behind outdated uniforms and football boots for ones that are best suited to their performance,” says Maria Valdes, chief product officer at PUMA.

    “Our new PUMA x Modibodi 2-in-1 Active Shorts are the leak-proof solution to white sports uniforms. Designed to be so absorbent, you’ll forget all about your period while you move, jump, kick and sweat. This Mod-Heavy style can hold 2-3 tampons, without looking or feeling bulky. Innovative, breathable and with a fast drying lining these shorts look and feel just like your regular training gear,” says Charissa Lanham, Modibodi Design and innovation director.

    Who can swap? PUMA and Modibodi want athletes of all levels to feel comfortable playing, especially on their period – everybody who menstruates is welcome to swap. What can I swap? Any white or light-coloured sport shorts or athletic skirt. It can be your training gear or your actual playing uniform. Attendees ‘IRL’ in Sydney can swap any old soccer boots or cleats for the PUMA women’s fit boot.

    The Change Room IRL details:

    • 15th – 16th July, Pitt Street Mall Sydney, Australia

    • The activation is open to all women, girls and people who menstruate

    • Each day, the first 150 people to book and attend their pre-booked time slot at The Change Room, will be able to swap their white or light-coloured sports uniform for a free pair of PUMA x Modibodi 2-in-1 Active Shorts and swap their soccer boots for a free pair of PUMA soccer boots.

    • Anyone who comes down to make change at The Change Room in Sydney and misses out on securing Modibodi shorts will get 15 per cent off the entire PUMA x Modibodi leak-proof collection and have the opportunity to purchase selected Modibodi products.

    Digital details:

    • Launching 15th July, this digital space allows people who menstruate around the globe to be able to swap their uniforms too

    • The activation is open to all women, girls and people who menstruate

    • The first 300 people to upload a picture of themselves in their white or light-coloured sports uniform will be given a free pair of PUMA x Modibodi leak-proof shorts.

    • Anyone who misses out on securing a pair of FREE Modibodi shorts will get 15 per cent off the entire PUMA x Modibodi leak-proof collection

    • Discover more at: www.uniformchangeroom.com

    • Terms and conditions apply

     

     

