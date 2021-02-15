Surgent B2B Marketing Growth Drives Green Hat’s Leadership Recruitment

b2b marketing agency green hat is capitalising on the surgent growth in demand for B2B marketing services and, to bolster its leadership stocks, has signed on two senior hires.

Jakob Naumann was brought on to head the Digital Experiences team. A multi-channel digital native with strong experience in startups and B2B and B2C digial journeys, Naumann led the development of the digital/martech platforms for JB Hi-Fi and at Harvey Norman 2nds World as their Chief Digital Officer.

Prior to Green Hat, he was the Global Digital marketing Director for B2B marketing operations platform provider IntelligenceBank. He also founded two startups in the SaaS platform space to digitally support SMEs and logistics firms.

Mabel Estrella joined as a principal B2B consultant to lead strategy with some of Green Hat’s key new clients. Estrella has twenty years of marketing experience under her belt – most recently as the Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at AMES Australia, where she led digital transformation and, prior to that, as the head of digital for law firm Maurice Blackman.

At Maurice Blackburn, she headed the team responsible for “SMIDSY (Sorry Mate I Didn’t See You)”, a social media advocacy campaign for motorcyclists which was shortlisted as a finalist in the Mumbrella CommsCom award for Most Innovative Use of Social Media.

She also received recognition as a 2012 Webby Nominee.

Looking to expand her B2B experience in her new role at Green Hat, Blackburn said, “Green Hat has a remarkable track record in B2B and I wanted to work in an agency that is pushing the boundaries in innovation like the work they are doing in Accounting Based Marketing (ABM).”

According to Green Hat CEO Andrew Haussegger, “B2B marketing presents a different challenge to B2C. You can’t simply apply a consumer marketing approach to a B2B problem. We’re delighted to bring on Mabel and Jakob as two leader who get B2B – and are already moving the needle for our clients!”

Continuing its recruitment drive from 2020, Green Hat is currently in the market to bolster its Account Service, Digital Experience and Marketing Automation teams.