Surf Life Saving Australia Pitches Creative & Experiential

Surf Living Australia (SLSA) has put out a request for EOI for creative and experiential services from agencies.

SLSA said it is seeking partners with proven expertise in brand storytelling, event activations, digital engagement content production, and community outreach.

It added agencies should demonstrate a strong track record, an understanding of SLSA’s mission and the necessary resources to execute national or regional campaigns effectively.

The selected service provider(s) will be responsible for delivering creative and/or experiential marketing services, including but not limited to:

Brand storytelling and creative campaigns

Event activations and experiential marketing

Digital and social media engagement strategies

Video and content production

Public relations and community engagement

Sponsorship leverage and partnership integration

Interested parties must submit a proposal outlining their credentials, portfolio, approach and pricing structure. EOIs must be submitted by 28 March. SLSA said shortlisted candidates may be invited for further discussions or presentations.

SLSA has previously worked with Banter on a project basis. Its media agency is Love Media.