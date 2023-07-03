Superyacht Captain Jason Chambers Explains The Benefits Of “Total Package” Technology For Bonds

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    Superyacht Captain Jason Chambers, star of the reality TV show Below Deck, is the latest unexpected expert to be recruited to explain the benefits of the Total Package technology for Bonds.

    Created by Special, the campaign revisits the latest game-changing innovation in men’s undies, Bonds Total Package. With its unique Total Support Pouch technology, Bonds separates and supports, taking comfort to a whole new level, and cementing themselves as the leader in comfort and innovation.

    A series of instructional sailing videos, also filled with double entendre, explaining the features of the Total Package undies were also released across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

    The Superyacht captain joins the campaign following a successful launch last year which saw a sushi chef, expert fisherman, property advisor Gavin Rubinstein and former AFL coach Kevin Sheedy to help explain the benefits of the Total Package range.

    “Whether we are on land or out at sea, too often we leave our boys unsupported and uncomfortable. Total Package is the ultimate comfort solution to this simple truth,” said Nathan Rogers, head of strategy at special.

    “For year 2 of the campaign we wanted to go bigger, better, and more ballsy. The below deck of a luxury super-yacht seemed the perfect choice,” said Lea Egan, creative director at Special.

    Bonds brand manager, Edwina Moller, added “Bonds Total Package is the next generation in men’s undies. A design innovation that has already proven to deliver a new level of support since its release last year. We hope round 2 of our cheeky campaign will resonate with men across Australia and help them set sail toward greater comfort.”

    The campaign will be very well supported across TV, OLV, social, OOH.

    CREDITS

    Client: Bonds

    General Manager, Marketing: Kelly McBride

    Marketing Manager: Kedda Ghazarian

    Brand Manager: Edwina Moller

    Agency: Special Australia

    CEO/Partner: Lindsey Evans

    CCO/Partners: Tom Martin & Julian Schreiber

    CSO/Partner: Rebecca Stambanis

    Managing Director: Sarah Raine

    Head of Strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers

    Senior Strategist: Leoni Simon

    ECD: Ryan Fitzgerald

    Creative Directors: Sian Binder & Lea Egan

    Creatives: Bella Plush & Shaun Mcfarlane

    Team Lead: Georgia Newton

    Business Manager: Phoebe Peralta & Ayesha Kithulegoda

    Head of Film + Content: Sophie Simmons

    Production Company: SCOUNDREL

    Director: Ariel Martin

    Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro

    Executive Producer: Kate Gooden

    Producer: Giordi Caputo

    DOP: Aaron McClisky

    Post House: ARC EDIT

    Post Producer: Kani Saib

    Editor: Phoebe Taylor

    Grade: Fergus Rotherham

    Online: ARC EDIT

    Sound Design: Gusto Studios

    Producer: Brigid Giles-Webb Engineer: Colin Simkins

    Media Agency: OMD

