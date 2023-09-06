Supercheap Auto Launches Latest Starstudded Campaign
Automotive retailer Supercheap Auto has accelerated the turbocharged hype with 29 motorsports and celebrity identities steering the latest “Keep it Running Super with the Best Performing Oils” campaign.
The campaign series releases its ninth film, Retirement Rampage, created by TAXI Film Production and Chimera Project. This year’s campaign makes a pit stop at the fictitious Redline Retirement Village for legendary motorsports racers, featuring five “retired” drivers racing, drifting, skidding and jumping high-performance cars to make it to bingo on time. The entertaining spot showcase how best-performing oils “Keep it Running Super” with auto influencers, celebrity cameos, fast cars, revved-up humour and plenty of high-speed stunts.
Oil brands Nulon, Penrite, Valvoline, Mobil and Castrol are the podium finishers, supported by a host of famous and familiar faces, including Supercars and motorsport drivers Chaz Mostert, Molly Taylor, Matt Mingay, James Moffatt and David Reynolds.
Joining them are Kiwi Supercars and NASCAR-bound driver Shane van Gisbergen and the return of international DJ Carl Cox along with Aussie TV personality and racing enthusiast Grant Denyer and sports star Corey Parker plus Australian motorbike racer Daniel Sanders.
Back again for 2023 are fan faves Marty and Moog, hosts of Mighty Car Mods YouTube channel with more than 830 million views, showing a global audience how to customise and improve the performance of their vehicles. The highly anticipated film follows the supercharged success of the “2022 Best Performing Engine Oils” campaign where the teaser promo alone clocked up an astounding organic reach of 40 million across social media.
Supercheap Auto, content manager, Reece Moger said this year’s campaign aims to educate and entertain audiences using the brand’s trademark humour.
“Amid cost-of-living pressures and more people seeking DIY car care solutions, we want this fun campaign to focus on the importance of looking after your vehicle for the long term and ‘keep it running super’ when it comes to checking and changing engine oil,” Moger said.
“A lot goes on behind-the-scenes to create our “Best Performing Engine Oils” campaign film with this scope and cast. Everyone genuinely has a great time, which is exactly the energy and attitude we want people to adopt when servicing and improving their vehicles.
“Over the past nine years, these films have become an iconic auto entertainment series, not only in Australia but globally, and our latest campaign is geared for similar success.”
“Retirement Rampage” was directed by Miles Murphy and filmed across four days at Palm Meadows Over 50s Village and Mudgeeraba Town Hall on Queensland’s Gold Coast. The complex shoot took months of planning and involved more than 100-plus cast and crew, including 10 current Supercars drivers who underwent two hours of prosthetic ageing makeup applied by six makeup artists daily.
Chimera Project, executive creative directors Brendan Greaney and Jonathan Drapes said they relished the chance to put pedal to metal creatively on the popular annual campaign.
“This year we wanted to do something different – it’s about how the best-performing oils and parts can not only make your car run super but keep it running super,” Drapes said. “And what better way to showcase longevity than at a retirement home with lots of narrow streets, little villas and lots of fun, quirky characters?
“This is the third year we’ve been lucky to be involved in the Best Performing Oils project – it’s always a lot of hard work, it’s chaotic but it’s always a lot of fun,” Greaney added.
The campaign, supported by PR and influencer engagement, goes live from 8am AEST on Thursday 7 September 2023, across TV, radio, digital and social.
