Super Bowl Touches Down On Disney+ As ESPN Acquires NFL Network & Key Media Assets

In a landmark deal for NFL fans, ESPN and the National Football League (NFL) have inked a non-binding agreement that will see ESPN acquire NFL Network and other key media assets in exchange for a 10 per cent equity stake in ESPN.

The news comes just months after the March 2025 launch of ESPN on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand, a game-changing move that brought 10,000+ hours of live sports, including NBA, NHL, UFC, and MLB, into the Disney+ ecosystem.

With the season only finished at the time of the announcement, ESPN remained relatively tight-lipped on the extent of the NFL’s coverage on the new platform. Now, B&T understands that, in addition to at least six weekly games, the new agreement could include an increased NFL coverage slate, NFL RedZone, NFL Fantasy and NFL Network and will see the platform feature the 2026 Super Bowl for the first time.

“This is an exciting day for sports fans,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN. “By combining these NFL media assets with ESPN’s reach and innovation, we’re creating a premier destination for football fans. Together, ESPN and the NFL are redefining how fans engage with the game—anytime, anywhere. This deal helps fuel ESPN’s digital future, laying the foundation for an even more robust offering as we prepare to launch our new direct-to-consumer service.”

For Australian audiences, this could mean unprecedented access to one of America’s most lucrative and popular sporting leagues, all via a single subscription service.

“Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the Combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered. The Network’s sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways.”

The NFL will retain control of its other digital assets, including NFL Films, NFL+, and NFL.com, as well as its podcasts and the 32 team websites.

The agreement, still pending approvals from NFL owners and regulators, reinforces Disney CEO Bob Iger’s streaming-first strategy.

“Today’s announcement paves the way for the world’s leading sports media brand and America’s most popular sport to deliver an even more compelling experience for NFL fans, in a way that only ESPN and Disney can,” said Robert A. Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company. “Commissioner Goodell and the NFL have built outstanding media assets, and these transactions will add to consumer choice, provide viewers with even greater convenience and quality, and expand the breadth and value proposition of Disney’s streaming ecosystem.”

Disney’s local ambitions don’t stop there. Executives have previously flagged interest in acquiring tier-one Australian sports rights, and with the NRL’s broadcast deal expiring in 2026, all eyes will be on how Disney positions itself ahead of mid-2025 negotiations.

Despite ESPN’s integration into Disney+, Foxtel remains a key partner, with current negotiations underway to ensure continued access via Kayo and traditional pay TV. B&T understands that expanded content will be available across all platforms on which ESPN is available.

“We enjoy a long-standing relationship with Disney/ESPN and expect this to continue,” a Foxtel spokesperson told B&T earlier this year. “Only a day after the Super Bowl and on the eve of some great NBA action, we’re proud to confirm that we will continue to share ESPN content on Foxtel and Kayo.”

With streaming giants racing to capture the live sports audience, this move gives Disney+ an edge not just with die-hard NFL fans but with broader audiences seeking a “one-stop shop” for premium content.