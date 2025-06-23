Suntory Oceania Snares Johnny Morgan From Diageo For Senior Marketing Director Role

Suntory Oceania has announced the appointment of Johnny Morgan as senior marketing director, Suntory Global Spirits, effective from 1 July 2025.

Morgan will lead marketing and brand growth initiatives in Australia and New Zealand for the company’s portfolio of market-leading spirits products – including premium Japanese whiskies, Suntory -196 ready-to-drink, Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark and Canadian Club.

A veteran of the international beverage industry, Morgan brings over 20 years of experience and insight from leadership roles with Diageo across multiple geographies and brands – most recently in Japan and Australia, where he led marketing and innovation functions. With a strong track record of driving growth and innovation, Morgan has shaped many iconic brand campaigns over the course of his career.

“At a pivotal time for our expansion in Australia with the launch of Suntory Oceania, we are thrilled to welcome Johnny to our team,” says Mark Hill, managing director of Suntory Global Spirits Oceania. “The Australian beverage market is renowned for its dynamism and innovation, and I am excited to leverage Johnny’s extensive expertise to enhance our presence and bring our brands to life in this vibrant region.”

Commenting on his new role, Morgan says: “It’s a privilege to join the Suntory team in Oceania as we become the region’s newest multi-beverage player. We have a strong local presence in Oceania and a broad portfolio of beloved brands—and I’m looking forward to being part of the business.”

Based in Sydney, Morgan will report to Hill and be part of the global marketing leadership team.

Announced in August 2023, the establishment of Suntory Oceania creates the region’s fourth largest multi-beverage group, with end-to-end responsibility for its portfolio of premium spirits, RTD (ready-to-drink) alcohol beverages, juice, water, soft drinks, coffee, energy and sports drinks.