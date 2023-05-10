Sunshine Coast Targets Sun-Deprived Southerners With New Sunshine Moments Campaign

Queensland’s Sunshine Coast has delivered a welcome burst of sunshine to sun-starved residents of New South Wales, Victoria and New Zealand with the launch of a new Sunshine Moments marketing campaign.

The campaign includes a range of special deals on the Visit Sunshine Coast website to suit a variety of holiday styles and budgets. In addition, accommodation providers and tourist operators are offering a raft of incentives including free meals, bottles of wine and special mid-week rates as part of the Sunshine Moments campaign.

The multi-channel campaign spanning broadcast video on demand, display media, social, native, and print will focus on audiences who have flexibility to travel mid-week and outside of school holidays.

The campaign coincides with the rollout of all 13 direct services to Sunshine Coast Airport by Australia’s newest airline Bonza, which introduced new highly-affordable services from Melbourne Airport as well as 12 direct routes from regional New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria markets.

Sunshine Coast Airport is also serviced by Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar from Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. Direct services from Auckland Airport to Sunshine Coast will operate from 25 June to 15 October, 2023.

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Matt Stoeckel said this is the biggest campaign the destination will run for the year. “The campaign is about reminding our southern neighbours what’s so special about a trip to the Sunshine Coast ahead of our quieter times over winter,” he said.

“For those living down south and across the Tasman, a trip to the Sunshine Coast over winter is a bit of a no-brainer. Our water temperatures are higher in winter than they are in Melbourne’s summer.

“What really sets us apart is highlighted in the second burst of the ‘Find your Sunshine Moment’ campaign which shows that on the Sunshine Coast we’re both sunny by name and sunny by nature.”

Sunshine Coast accommodation operators such as Newport Mooloolaba Apartments are supporting the campaign with specially-priced rates for stays between Sunday and Thursday until June 17.

Newport Mooloolaba Apartments, manager, Ben Sullivan said the campaign was designed to help fill vacancies over the coming winter months.

“Putting forward a compelling deal to be part of this campaign was a no brainer,” Sullivan said.

“Campaigns like this not only can do wonders to promoting the Sunshine Coast brand and destination but also drive bookings to our business to put heads on beds,” added Sullivan.

The current campaign starts today and will run through to the end of June.