Sunny Advertising Sizzles Into New Year With Ingenia Holidays Account Win

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Sunny Advertising has landed national tourism client Ingenia Holidays which boasts more than thirty holiday parks.

“Ingenia Holidays has built an incredible reputation as a leading destination for families seeking the ultimate holiday experience. From Queenscliff on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, through to Byron Bay on the New South Wales North Coast and up to Noosa on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, Ingenia is ideally suited to those people seeking a family-friendly, pet-friendly, road trip-friendly vacation,” CEO Sarah McNeil said.

“Our in-house traditional and digital teams have recently launched Ingenia’s summer campaign across a range of media channels both nationally and through localised campaigns in different markets. The campaign also included a highly successful segment on Channel Seven’s Sunrise Weather with presenter Sam Mac visiting Ingenia’s Bryon Bay holiday park.

“We are now working on mapping out Ingenia’s 2025 campaigns, which will continue to evolve the strategy focusing on the unique offerings across all Ingenia’s eastern seaboard holiday parks,” McNeil added.

Ingenia Holidays follow recent Sunny Advertising client acquisitions including Brisbane Heat, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary and Wattle Court Homes.

