Sunday TV Wrap: The Block Hammers Out The Competition In Big Debut

Sunday TV Wrap: The Block Hammers Out The Competition In Big Debut
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Nine, Seven, and Network 10, all went up against each other last night, debuting fresh seasons of their previous hit shows.

The Masked Singer, The Block and My Kitchen Rules all went out to battle, and they all pulled in pretty solid numbers. Let’s get the puns out of the way, My Kitchen Rules simmered, The Block hammered away and The Masker Singer’s debut sung!

The Block reigned supreme with over 800,000 viewers.  and The Masked Singer managed to beat My Kitchen Rules – but both sat in the 500,000 viewers range.  Still, Seven’s Commonwealth Games helped keep the network ahead of Nine.

But, let’s dig into the business as usual.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven News grabbed 982,000 eyeballs and Nine News earned 807,000 viewers.

Seven’s Commonwealth Games enjoyed 724,000 viewers – Aussies are killing it this year! Seriously, even out of the pool, we are bringing home gold.

At the same time, Nigella’s My Kitchen Rules season kicked off with 503,000 viewers – this show has something for everyone! I love Manu, and my editor’s heart belongs to Nigella.

The AFL managed 459,000 viewers. – very solid numbers.

10’s The Sunday Project brought 314,000 viewers, and 10 News First brought 253,000 viewers. Meanwhile, But The Masked Singer brought in 522,00 viewers – and Toadie was revealed! Are we meant to call him Ryan now, that Neighbours is over? 

Nine’s The Blocked kicked off with 867,000 eyeballs – as someone that has tried to put IKEA furniture together many times, I can’t respect the contestants enough. 

Meanwhile, 60 Minutes grabbed 445,00 viewers. 

ABC had an intense night with ABC News, netting 572,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 263,000 viewers – and there sure is plenty of mystery!

But Spicks and Specks pulled in 449,000 viewers – joyful viewing! 

 Out on top was the Seven Network with 38.2 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 27.2 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 15.0 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 12.9 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 6.3 per cent.

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 ABC Nine Seven

Latest News

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022
  • Media

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022

The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies. For the exhibition, each agency will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can […]

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market
  • Marketing

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market

After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market. Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and […]

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
  • Media

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on […]

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five
  • Marketing

Icon Agency Rockets Into PRovoke APAC Fast Movers Rankings Top Five

Integrated communications firm Icon Agency has been ranked the fourth fastest growing agency in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, according to the 2022 PRovoke PR Agency ‘Fast Movers’ rankings. Icon’s fee income for calendar 2021 grew 84.3 per cent, making it the fastest-growing and largest independent agency in Australia. The Melbourne-based indy was ranked […]

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm
  • Campaigns

Tiger Brokers Offers Mullet Wigs And Free Tickets In Support Of Melbourne Storm

Tiger Brokers, an online broker for millennials and Gen Z, is offering fans the chance to win sideline seats to Melbourne Storm’s Round 21 clash against the Titans at AAMI Park (Friday 5 August 2022). The campaign has reached its peak, and now every Australian can also have the chance to win a Melbourne Storm […]