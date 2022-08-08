Sunday TV Wrap: The Block Hammers Out The Competition In Big Debut

Nine, Seven, and Network 10, all went up against each other last night, debuting fresh seasons of their previous hit shows.

The Masked Singer, The Block and My Kitchen Rules all went out to battle, and they all pulled in pretty solid numbers. Let’s get the puns out of the way, My Kitchen Rules simmered, The Block hammered away and The Masker Singer’s debut sung!

The Block reigned supreme with over 800,000 viewers. and The Masked Singer managed to beat My Kitchen Rules – but both sat in the 500,000 viewers range. Still, Seven’s Commonwealth Games helped keep the network ahead of Nine.

But, let’s dig into the business as usual.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven News grabbed 982,000 eyeballs and Nine News earned 807,000 viewers.

Seven’s Commonwealth Games enjoyed 724,000 viewers – Aussies are killing it this year! Seriously, even out of the pool, we are bringing home gold.

At the same time, Nigella’s My Kitchen Rules season kicked off with 503,000 viewers – this show has something for everyone! I love Manu, and my editor’s heart belongs to Nigella.

Peter and Alice are hilarious. Love this start to My Kitchen Rules Australia #MKR — Mel Bentley (@BentleyMel) August 7, 2022

The AFL managed 459,000 viewers. – very solid numbers.

10’s The Sunday Project brought 314,000 viewers, and 10 News First brought 253,000 viewers. Meanwhile, But The Masked Singer brought in 522,00 viewers – and Toadie was revealed! Are we meant to call him Ryan now, that Neighbours is over?

Nine’s The Blocked kicked off with 867,000 eyeballs – as someone that has tried to put IKEA furniture together many times, I can’t respect the contestants enough.

#TheBlock need to have everyday aussies as contestants, so sick of influencers and well known people in Australia on the show 🙄🙄 — Lauren (@laurenspera) August 7, 2022

Meanwhile, 60 Minutes grabbed 445,00 viewers.

ABC had an intense night with ABC News, netting 572,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 263,000 viewers – and there sure is plenty of mystery!

But Spicks and Specks pulled in 449,000 viewers – joyful viewing!

Out on top was the Seven Network with 38.2 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 27.2 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 15.0 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 12.9 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 6.3 per cent.