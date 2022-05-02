Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s The Voice Hits The Right Note & Pulls In 768,000 Viewers

Seven’s The Voice brings in 768,000 viewers – Keith Urban is an Australian icon. Will he become more famous than Nicole?

Seven News peaked at 957,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 847,000 viewers.

Nine’s 60 Minutes grabbed 456,000 viewers. Meanwhile, NRL pulled in 249,000 viewers – I won’t pretend I know who won or lost.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s An Audience With Adele earned 483,000 viewers – perfect post-breakup viewing.

Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL pulled in 379,000 viewers.

10’s MasterChef Australia grabbed 460,000 viewers and pulled at the heartstring. The Sunday Project grabbed 341,000 viewers and 10 News First earnt 223,000 viewers – the wardrobe teams on 10 need Logies.

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 542,000 viewers and Grand Designs NZ earning 409,000 viewers, doesn’t that show make you want to renovate, but not like a house, I want to renovate a shipping container.

Meanwhile, Insiders earned 275,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Seven Network with 33.3 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 28.4 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 17.7 per cent of the share, Followed by the 10 Network with 12.7 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 8.4 per cent.