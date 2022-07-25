Sunday TV Wrap: Seven’s This Is Your Life Debuts To 655,000 Eyeballs, Thanks To Ian Thorpe

Seven’s revamped this is your life pulls in 655,000 viewers – launching with Ian Thorpe was a genius move and his Nan needs to become the new celebrity reporter for Sunrise.

Ian Thorpe shares a personal story about the perfect date with his Nan on #TIYL.#ThisIsYourLife – on @Channel7 & @7plus pic.twitter.com/GhsiRzpiof — Channel 7 (@Channel7) July 24, 2022

Seven News peaked at 933,000 viewers. Nine News earned 848,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s 7News Spotlight brought in 316,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL brought in 322,000 views and go, team!

10’s The Sunday Project brought 235,000 viewers, and 10 News First brought 231,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Hunted pulled in 550,000 viewers.

Nine’s Beauty and The Greek brought in 392,000 eyeballs and Sophie Monk’s pure charisma, as always, was a complete delight. Social Media Murders pulls in 216,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, 60 Minutes grabbed 612,00 viewers, and NRL grabbed 216,000 viewers – The Tigers drama is raging on, and they say Broadway is bitchy.

NRL spokesperson on Tigers debacle “The captain’s challenge was permissible in these circumstances … Although the referee had blown his whistle to stop the game after the last tackle was completed as time had expired, he had not yet called full-time." — Michael Chammas (@MichaelChammas) July 24, 2022

ABC had an intense night with ABC News, netting 559000 viewers. Meanwhile, Mystery Road Origin pulled in 302,000 viewers.

ABC’s star was Joanna Lumley’s Great Cities Of The World which grabbed 474,000 viewers – I love Lumley so much I’d settle for a tour of worse rentals in Sydney

Insiders earned 252,000 viewers, and Landline grabbed 206,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Seven Network with 30.5 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 26.8 per cent of the daily share. Then 10 Network with 18.1 per cent of the share, Followed by the ABC Network with 14.8 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 10.1 per cent.