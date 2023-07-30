Sunday TV Ratings: Ashes No Match For Logies’ Frocks & Frivolity, As It Hands Seven A Golden Night
Seven’s broadcast of last night’s Logies (read all of last night’s winners HERE) attracted 887,000 viewers for broadcaster Seven. The figure mirrored last year’s viewership that pulled 885,000 OzTAM metro viewers.
Proof TV’s big night is all about the frocks, some 846,000 tuned in for the event’s famous red carpet.
It also knocked off an enthralling yet rain-affected fourth day of the final Ashes Test. It peaked at a high of 559,000 for Nine.
The Logies gave Seven a big Sunday night win, the broadcaster pulling 41.7 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine was a distant second with 29.4 per cent. The ABC nabbed third with 11.4 per cent, 10 did a neat eleven and SBS had 6.4 per cent.
Seven’s news was the most watched program of Sunday, it posted 991,000 to rival Nine’s 762,000. Nine’s 60 Minutes did well (457,000) considering it was up against the Logies.
Other standouts for Seven were The 1% Club (439,000), its AFL coverage (316,000) and Weekend Sunrise (199,000).
Nine did well with its NRL coverage (246,000) and Weekend Today (174,000).
10’s best was The Hunted (322,000) and The Sunday Project (233,000). Both Logies affected.
The ABC’s evening ran this way: 7pm news (498,000), Restoration Australia (370,000) and Bay Of Fires (292,000).
5 Tech Trends All Aussie Marketers Must Know To Thrive
In this guest post by Billy Loizou, APAC Area VP at Amperity, offers us the tech trends marketers need to know to triumph in today’s brand-landcape: Evolving consumer expectations paired with ever-changing privacy and data regulations leave brands with more questions than answers when it comes to their marketing and technology investments. At a recent […]
The $122Bn Dollar Ad Fraud Mafia Marketers Are Ignoring
Ad fraud is the problem the advertising industry is turning a blind eye to, but the scale of the problem means every brand should be paying rapt attention to it. Here Yahoo’s senior platform solutions lead, Rahila Nadir (pictured), unpacks the problem and some lessons from the IAB’s recent Ad Fraud Playbook. When asked, seven […]
GroupM Nabs Nik Doble From OMD To Be Mindshare’s Head Of Investment
Nik Doble has been appointed head of investment for Australia at GroupM media agency Mindshare. Doble is the latest in a string of ex-OMD staff to follow Aimee Buchanan to GroupM. In February, Melissa Hey joined as GroupM Australia’s chief investment officer, having spent more than a decade at OMD. In his new role, Doble […]
Wonderful Wins Artbid Digital Marketing Strategy & Implementation
Digital agency Wonderful has been appointed by online-only auction house Artbid for brand creation, development and end-to-end digital marketing strategy and implementation. Wonderful was selected by Artbid to manage brand creation and identity, platform design and development, go-to-market strategy, CRM, SEO, loyalty and paid media. The Artbid platform is changing the art world by hosting […]
Twitter/ X Makes Ad Labels More Subtle
X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has reportedly changed its labels to distinguish promoted posts from regular content users will see in their feeds. The changes were first reported on Thursday evening US time, though they have not made their way to all users just yet. Previously, promoted tweets would look like this: The […]
It’s All Of Last Night’s Logies Winners, As Seven’s Sonia Kruger Nabs The Coveted Gold
After 37 years the TV WEEK Logie Awards made a spectacular return to Sydney tonight and Sonia Kruger was awarded the most sought-after accolade in Australian TV – the TV WEEK Gold Logie Award for the Most Popular Personality on television. It was a glorious and glamorous turn out for television’s night of nights, with […]
Former Media Editor Darren Davison Returns To Senior Role At The Oz
Darren Davidson, the editor-in-chief of Storyful, has been appointed to a senior role on The Australian. Davidson’s new role as director of partnerships for The Australian will have a strong focus on expanding video capability across The Australian’s suite of digital platforms, drawing on his experience at Storyful over the past five years. He will […]
Patrón Tequila Reveals Its Masters Of Craft Ambassadors
Patrón Tequila has partnered with Australian actor Josh Heuston; Matildas players Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Mackenzie Arnold; and award-winning Melbourne bartender and venue owner Alex Boon for its new Masters of Craft series. Featuring ambassadors from a wide range of professional backgrounds, the series is designed to showcase the expertise of Australians who […]
“The Best Thing They Could Do With The Gaffer Tape Is Wrap It Around Clint Newton’s Mouth” – Journo Launches Scathing Attack Following NRL Logo Boycott
Not content with taking home salaries 99% of us could only dream of, NRL players ramp up boycott threats.
In-Game Ads Increasingly Popular For Performance Despite Ongoing Brand Safety Concerns
Ads proving the latest concern for gamers alongside insomnia, sore thumbs and mandatory Monster and Subway addiction.
Instagram Australia Hosts First Instagram University Event
Meta spruiking Insta's merits at a Sydney event yesterday. Seemingly less concerned about spruiking Threads' merits.
How Programmatic Advertising Funds An Increasingly Polarised World
The third & final instalment of B&T's programmatic series. Yes, we could've gone for a fourth but couldn't be arsed.
Thursday TV Ratings: “It’s 10am, Have We Sacked Tony Gustavsson Yet?” – It’s A Loss For The Matildas But A Win For Women’s Sport As The World Cup Thrashes The Ashes
If last night's Mailda's loss proved anything, women's sports fans can be just as vindictive as their male ones.
Australian Podcast Awards Announce Judging Line Up & Deadline Extension
With most Australians now having not one but four podcasts themselves, this judging will prove no easy feat indeed.
The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey. The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]
Cartelux Receives $3m Post-Seed Investment
Adtech firm Cartelux nabs $3 million in post-seed funding which B&T assumes has nought to do with its sweet pea beds.
Indie Agency Edge Names Ben Smith As New ECD, As Stu Turner Exits
Edge has named its new ECD as incumbent departs. A move that's apparently left some people wholly on edge.
Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”
This ad claims to give you a "psychophysiological response". Which, it could be argued, is the goal of any advertising.
2023 Logie-Nominee Scott Cam Reveals Whether He Was Popular At School And Addresses Claims He’s Leaving The Block
B&T had an audience with TV royalty when we chatted with Scott Cam. Yet, no news on why tradies never show up on time.
Bud Light’s Parent To Lay Off Hundreds Of Pen Pushers As Boycott Continues To Wreak Havoc
The Bud Light fiasco is largely at odds with the age-old theory that says, "I've never met a beer I didn't like."
(President) Terry Crews Promotes Colonoscopies In Odd But Important New Work
Despite a crowded market, no competitor can hold a candle to B&T's authoritative & relentless coverage of bowel stories.
IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]
When The Shit Hits The Fan Keep On Laughing Says Delightful Spot From Amazon’s Audible
Having a shithouse day? Strangling a colleague a real possibility? Laugh those woes away with this. Or drink them away.
Alright THIS Is Your Last Reminder! B&T Awards Late Entries Close Monday!
There can be no greater accolade in adland than winning a prestigious B&T Award that out-prestigiouses the best of them.
DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]
Musk Tells Advertisers To Spend US$1,000 Per Month Or Lose Verification
Of all the world's filthy rich, at least Elon seems the most crazy and most out there of an otherwise boring bunch.
Louise Romeo Promoted To Starcom’s Chief Operating Officer
Starcom goes a little thespian, a little Shakespearean with its chief operating officer role, promoting Louise Romeo.
Indie PR & Comms Agency EVH Announces Los Angeles Agency Opening
Indie comms agency EVH announces LA office opening. Goes a little 90s synth pop duo for associated press imagery.
Cadbury & Wallabies Launch New Brand Campaign Via Ogilvy
With the Wallabies melting away in recent matches, the team's tie-up with a chocolatier couldn't be more apt.
Gather Round – It’s The Best Of The Best Trade PRs!
If you think this top PRs list was influenced by the price of the booze they send us at Christmas you'd be 110% correct.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Gruen-Utopia Combo Delivers The Belly Laughs For Aunty
The ABC's stalwart adland expose Gruen is like a fine wine, just without the getting better or getting you pissed bit.
New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]
FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup 2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]
Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.
Will Tech Save Us? How Adland Created & Is Trying To Solve Ad-Funded Disinformation
It's the second in B&T's series into programmatic advertising. Fear not, we've edited most of the boring shit out.
“Selected Strokers” Ad Spiked By Ad Standards
B&T warns this article contains strong themes of sex and self pleasuring. That's piqued your interest now, hasn't it?