Sunday Gravy Paints The Town Red With Taubmans Win

Taubmans, a part of PPG Industries, has appointed independent agency Sunday Gravy following a competitive pitch.

Proudly founded by Aussie signwriter George Henry Taubman in 1897, and made locally today, Taubmans provides painters with a level of expertise and quality they can count on.

With an ambition to be the brand Aussies turn to for all paint projects, Taubmans has partnered with Sunday Gravy so more painters, both DIY and professional, better understand the quality and technical expertise in every tin of Taubman’s paint.

“From day one, Sunday Gravy demonstrated a highly collaborative approach, impressive strategic insight, and ambition for creative excellence. Their talented and passionate team has us excited about the impact we can achieve together in a category ripe for a fresh perspective,” PPG head of marketing and sales Sharon Winton.

Sunday Gravy GM Anna Camuglia said: “From the first conversation we uncovered our mutual intentions of seeking a deep partnership to drive significant brand outcomes. We are looking forward to creating work that painters can see themselves in. No fluff, no gimmicks—just unexpected ideas with undeniable impact.”

The appointment will see Sunday Gravy apply its ‘Always unexpected, Never forgotten’ secret sauce to the Taubmans brand, effective immediately.