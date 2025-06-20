Sumsub Releases ‘The Beast’ For Its Second Consecutive Year To Fight Fraud

Sumsub, a global verification provider, announces the return of its brand campaign, ‘The Beast 2.0’. The Beast is Sumsub’s recurring anti-hero, a fictional embodiment of fraud, which made its debut in 2024.

This new chapter of “The Beast 2.0” begins with a focus on the critical issue of safe and secure digital inclusion. Over the coming months, the campaign will unfold in two additional videos, each delving into a distinct theme within the evolving fraudemic across Asia Pacific (APAC).

Introducing ‘The Beast 2.0: An Expanded Narrative on Combating Fraud’

The APAC region has witnessed a significant rise in sophisticated fraud attempts, with Sumsub’s recent data revealing a 121 per cent year-on-year increase in identity fraud in 2024. As digital adoption accelerates across APAC, fraudsters are increasingly exploiting gaps in identity verification and human vulnerabilities, posing serious risks to businesses and users alike.

‘The Beast 2.0’ is designed to engage B2B audiences in APAC, particularly compliance professionals and digital onboarding teams within fast-growing industries such as fintech and crypto. It aims to build awareness and drive meaningful conversations around building a people-friendly, safe, accessible, and inclusive digital future.

The first video of ‘The Beast 2.0’ campaign focuses on the critical issue of safe and secure digital inclusion—a theme that underscores Sumsub’s commitment to enabling real people to access digital services safely, while keeping fraudsters, embodied by The Beast, firmly locked out.

“We are excited to reveal the new chapter of ‘The Beast’ with a more compelling and expansive narrative that addresses the evolving challenges of building a safe and secure digital future,” said Vitaly Gribanov, senior brand and creative director at Sumsub.

“Since its debut last year, ‘The Beast’ has received multiple international accolades and become a memorable character in Sumsub’s brand storytelling. Through ‘The Beast 2.0’, we seek to further elevate our presence across APAC and reinforce Sumsub’s reputation as a bold, human-friendly, and forward-thinking global verification provider.”

Key Achievements and Impact of The Beast

Introduced by Sumsub in 2024, ‘The Beast’ exceeded expectations by delivering over 40 million impressions across various platforms within the first three months (April to July 2024)—achieving 290 per cent more than the originally estimated results. The entire campaign achieved over 2 million cross-platform video views.

‘The Beast’ campaign also earned more than 15 prestigious international awards, including three Gold wins at The Muse Awards 2024 for Branded Content – B2B, Advertising – Online Ad (Campaign), and Video – Business to Business, alongside accolades from The Davey Awards, The Drum Awards, and w3 Awards.

Over the coming months, “The Beast 2.0” campaign will leverage a diverse mix of digital channels including cross-platform video, targeted banner advertising, and social media engagement across APAC markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and beyond.