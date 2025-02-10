Sumo’s Transformation: Reclaiming Distinction In A Crowded Australian Market

Once recognised for its boldness and vitality, Sumo had lost its spark, struggling to stand out in a competitive Australian energy market. Over time, fragmented branding and inconsistent expressions had eroded consumer recognition and internal alignment, leaving their marketing ecosystem disjointed and ineffective. Faced with increasing competition and a lack of strategic direction, Sumo reached a pivotal moment of introspection under renewed board and executive leadership. This prompted fundamental questions: Who are we? What do we stand for? Why does it matter to our customers?

Emerging from a challenging period, including reputational impacts from legal disputes, Sumo sought to rebuild its brand with integrity and purpose. Partnering with The Edison Agency, the business set out to redefine its market positioning and reconnect with consumers by addressing their needs, aspirations, and values.

The challenge: to re-establish Sumo as a credible, competitive, and sustainable brand leader. Edison’s strategic approach helped Sumo uncover insights, reposition its communications, and instil a sense of pride and clarity within the organization. This work culminated in a refreshed brand strategy supported by a robust digital strategy and cohesive toolkit of distinctive assets, setting the foundation for a transparent and long-lasting customercentric future.

The Edison Agency helped reignite the business and help Sumo reclaim its place as a true challenger.

Starting with a deep dive into consumer insights and workshops that called out the gaps, we uncovered where Sumo’s spark had dimmed—and where it could shine again. At the heart of the transformation was the evolution of its brandmark, with the “O” reborn as a bold, sun-inspired symbol.

Backed by clean, graphic shapes, vibrant photography, and an unapologetically Aussie design language, Sumo’s new identity is equal parts swagger and sincerity. Relaying the locally owned and operated key feature through design, rather than relying purely on product features.

This isn’t just a fresh coat of paint—it’s a full-blown reset. The refreshed Sumo is proud, confident, and razorsharp, with all the tools to reconnect with consumers who crave local reliability and realness. It’s a brand ready to shake up the market once more, proving that when you own who you are, the future looks bright again.

“It’s a really exciting time for Sumo as we take back our challenger status, and move forward with a clear purpose in a competitive category. Working with The Edison Agency has been an absolute game-changer for Sumo. The team helped us uncover our unique positioning, guiding us through a seamless and collaborative process that brought clarity, creativity, and strategic depth to every stage. Their insightful approach to brand strategy has not only reinvigorated our identity but positioned us as a true Australian challenger brand with a renewed sense of purpose and direction. The impact has been immediate, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future they’ve helped us shape,” said Alex Selles, head of marketing at Sumo.

“Helping challenger brands find their unique reason for being and rallying the business around a collective purpose is what we love at The Edison Agency, and the Sumo team leant in whole-heartedly to the process. We’re really excited to see how this vibrant new look and the renewed vision to present Aussies with a truly local, value-based product will re-engage and foster long term customer connection,” said Amber Bonney founder and head of strategy at The Edison Agency.