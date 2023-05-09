Sugary Drink Ad Spend Of $129.5m Is FIVE TIMES The Government Healthy Eating Ad Spend, Cancer Council Warns

The Cancer Council is calling for far stronger restrictions on junk food ads as it highlights that a WHOPPING $129.5 million is spent advertising sugary drinks, whilst just $26.5 million is spent on public health campaigns promoting healthy eating and physical activity.

The study found that at least 80 per cent of the advertising spend promoting sugary drinks could be visible to children, with nearly half (45 per cent) of advertising budget spent on TV advertising and more than a third (35 per cent) on OOH.

Sugar drink consumption can cause weight gain which leads to a plethora of  chronic diseases, including 13 types of cancer.

Clare Hughes, chair of cancer councils nutrition, alcohol and physical activity committee warned that if children aren’t protected by the government, children will be bombarded with messaging that contributes to  obesity and undermines the effectiveness of positive public health messaging.

She said that children should be free to walk to school, without seeing the latest soft drink ad at their bus stop.

A 2022 Food Policy Index scorecard found that Australia is going backwards compared to other countries on unhealthy food marketing, despite two government strategies being introduced to prevent junk food ads being targeted at adults and children.

The Food Policy Index noted that Australia has low progress in restricting the promotion of unhealthy foods in broadcast media, and very little restriction from online advertising. 

The UK has  introduced restrictions on junk food advertising, reducing the in-store promotion of less healthy food and drink, and taxing sugary drinks.

Cancer Council is calling on all Australian governments to follow suit, by developing a comprehensive food marketing policy framework that includes:

* Ensuring TV, radio and cinemas are free from unhealthy food marketing from 6am-9.30pm

* Preventing processed food companies from targeting children

* Ensuring public spaces and events are free from unhealthy food marketing

* Protecting children from digital marketing of unhealthy food

 

 

