Study: Australians Turn To TVs For Valentine’s Day Romance
The candlelit dinner is still popular for Australians looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day – but the setting has changed, with many choosing to settle in at home with their favourite rom-com on TV as COVID-19 changes the dating game, a new report from MiQ Digital has revealed.
The new insights report, “Mating Habits of the Homebound Mammal – Dating, Romance and Valentine’s Day in the post-COVID World”*, examines how the pandemic has affected dating habits and online activity, along with how Australians are planning to spend Valentine’s Day 2021.
Traditional Valentine’s Day activities like movies and shopping are also expected to take a hit, in favour of a weekend binge of romances and romantic comedies on streaming services. TV viewership is set to increase during Valentine’s Day by fifty percent, with lifestyle shows and movies the big hits.
Rom-com viewers made up twenty percent of OTT viewing the week of Valentine’s Day 2020 and those viewers are young and in relationships.
Romance in the COVID world has become more creative, with food delivery and meal preparation services seeing increased interest among Australians, with a fifty-one percent rise in those searching online for such services.
Online dating is also expected to surge around Valentine’s Day. Last year, there was a fourty-four percent rise in online dating platform activity nationwide in the week of Valentine’s Day. Online dating also saw a massive rise during the pandemic.
The study shows online activity across dating platforms increased by more than ninety percent in May and June 2020, when most of the country was in lockdown, and then significantly declined in July as restrictions eased. Numbers spiked again in October as lockdowns were implemented across Victoria.
While gift giving is still very popular on the day, flowers and chocolates may have to move over for DIY gifts that tap into the lockdown home improvement boom, such sky lanterns and LED/letter boards. Interest in DIY and personalised gifts has exploded, quadrupling over the last three years.
Online shopping is expected to boom, with most Valentine’s Day gifts set to be purchased online. Interest in gift giving has risen to 43% in Australia, making us the third top country behind the UK and US. Consumers researching online for Valentine’s Day gifts has already increased by fifteen percent this year, compared to January 2020.
It appears women are keener than ever to find the right gift for their partner: the search term “gifting for him” has significantly increased (fourty-eight percent) compared to “gifting for her” (eleven percent).
While the focus on gift giving remains steady, interest in celebrating Valentine’s Day has declined overall, down from (fifty-one percent) in 2018 to (thirty-seven percent) in 2020.
MiQ Australia CEO, Jason Scott, said the nation’s first post-COVID Valentine’s Day presented real engagement and awareness opportunities for brands.
“COVID-19 drastically impacted the world of dating and romance,” he said.
“Singles had to change the way they looked for love and relationships, while the closure of bars and restaurants meant more people were seeking opportunities for romance online or in front of the TV with a good movie.
“As Valentine’s Day 2021 approaches, advertisers should harness the demand for digital and streaming, and plan to reach consumers on every screen. Brands need to consider OTT and mobile as part of their marketing strategy, given their growth and engagement. This year, we’re predicting a huge demand for personalised gifts and women wanting to give something special to their partner. These emerging markets present opportunities for retailers and brands to reach new audiences and build engagement and revenue.”
*Methodology: MiQ looked at a variety of data sources for January-February 2021 and January-February 2020, including log-level integrations with Appnexus, ad interaction data, and viewing data collected from opted-in TVs in the United States and Australia through our partnerships with Inscape, Gracenote, and Samba.
Please login with linkedin to commentMiQ
Latest News
Toyota Launches Moonlight Cinema Campaign, Via Gemba
Toyota’s international motor racing team – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR or GR) – will be introduced to Moonlight Cinema goers across Australia in a blockbuster movie inspired campaign. ‘The GR Series’ campaign was created by sport and entertainment agency Gemba, and will be broadcast at over two hundred Moonlight Cinema screenings across five states. In […]
Two Tech Companies Come Together For Game-Changing Out-Of-Home Solutions
In an exciting merger announced today, two of the Out-of-Home industry’s most innovative technology companies, Signkick and LiveDOOH, are set to combine their products, expertise and passion for Out-of-Home to become one powerhouse company. This marks the start of a world where flexible data-driven campaigns work as well for sellers as they do for buyers and advertisers.
News Corp Australia Unveils At Home Destination
NewsCorp Australia will unveil an all-new property platform On Saturday 13 February for home and real-estate sections in the company’s state-based mastheads. The new-look property liftout will be published in the Saturday editions of The Daily Telegraph (NSW), Herald Sun (VIC), The Courier-Mail (QLD), and The Advertiser (SA). Named At Home, the publication joins realestate as […]
Former MKR Judge, Now Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorist, Pete Evans Is Joining Politics
Pete Evans announces move to politics. And it may not be as silly as it sounds if other crackpots have their say.
OneMusic Launch First Radio Campaign, Via Abel And Atomic 212
OneMusic Australia has launched its first campaign for commercial radio campaign with Sydney creative consultancy Abel, and amplified by media agency Atomic 212. The campaign is a targeted education strategy for small businesses, generating awareness of the legal need for a music license in commercial spaces. OneMusic Australia is a recent initiative of separate music […]
Optus Sport Adopts Magnite To Bolster Video Advertising Capabilities
Optus Sport has taken its next steps in becoming a leading Broadcaster Video On Demand (BVOD) platform by selecting Supply Side Platform (SSP) Magnite to build out its digital video advertising capabilities. The move allows brands and agencies to programmatically advertise on the Optus Sport platform in line with other leading BVOD products. Clive Dickens, […]
Triple M Perth Bring Lachy Reid And Andrew Embley To Rush Hour Program
92.9 Triple M Perth announced on Friday that Lachy Reid and Andrew Embley would host its new show, Triple M’s Rush Hour with Lachy and Embers. The show will launch on February 22 and, in a first for Perth radio, will be available as a podcast before its 6-7pm on-air radio slot. Lachy Reid (pictured […]
Beans On Weetabix?! 126K Likes Later, Brands Trade Insults Over “Criminal” Dish Pairing
Admittedly, B&T's never put baked beans on Weetabix, although we have been so drunk we once mistakenly ate cat food.
Liquid Ideas Celebrates 21st Birthday With Appointment Of New General Manager
Liquid Ideas dispenses with the traditional beer bong & stripper for its 21st, going a wholly more sensible GM route.
Australian Open Set To Feature Competitive Gaming
Competitve gaming set to feature at the Australian Open. That's not to say Nic, Rafael and Serena are playing, however.
Written In The Stars: Pizza Hut Offers Valentine’s Horoscope Readings, Via The Wired Agency
B&T's Pizza Hut horoscope revealed we'd soon meet an overweight man, with a fast food addiction & pepperoni breath.
Valentine’s Day: A Token Of Industry Affection
Here, Atomic 212 GM Rory Heffernan talks the value of Valentine's and why it's not just a great time to own a floristy.
KitchenAid Reveals ‘Honey’ Is Colour Of The Year
KitchenAid have revealed their colour of the year as ‘honey’, in a consumer-facing campaign of food Masterclasses. Class one is focused on sweets, and will take place on February 24. It features baker Katherine Sabbath and Arnott’s iconic Tim Tam and Chocolate Ripples. February 25, the savoury themed second class will be presented by Harris […]
Kyle Sandilands Labels Rival 2Day FM Brekkie Show “A Disaster”, Despite Having Never Listened To It
Most people would see a therapist; but not Kyle, he'd prefer to just let it all dribble out on his radio program.
Wonder Woman, Dr Evil, Harry Potter And More Don Masks In COVID-19 PSA
This ad leans on great mask moments from cinema. Yet, no sign of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.
PRIA And IPRA Sign Partnership Agrement
Under the agreement, the organisations will exchange information, share publications, and help promote the ethical development of the PR profession.
Jeep Forced To Pull Bruce Springsteen Ad After Drink Driving Charges Are Revealed
Nothing says "USA" quite like 'The Boss', Jeep & Tennessee Whiskey. Just not at the same time, as you'll discover here.
Thursday TV Wrap: Seven’s Wife Swap Debut Flops, As Tennis Continues To Climb
It's uncomfortable silences & shuffling of feet around Seven's water cooler this morning as Wife Swap debuts poorly.
Snapchat Brings Australian Open Highlighs To Discover
Snapchat is giving users the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Australian Open, sharing daily highlights on Discover. The ‘AO 2021 Show‘ provides users with daily match highlights as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the tournament. In addition to the exclusive programming, Snap has also collaborated with the Australian Open to […]
Microsoft President Urges Biden To Follow Australia’s ‘Innovative’ News Media Bargaining Code
It doesn't get too many chances, but Microsoft is continuing to relish in kicking its competitor while it's down.
Publicis Dubaï And Leo Burnett Italy Partner For Jeep Print Campaign
Look, it's more Jeep news, this time from Dubai. And thankfully no reports of that old lush Springsteen fellow either.
Andrew Ashton Appointed To Creative Director Of The Edison Agency
B&T's no photographer by any means, but feels we could've upped the lighting just a smidgen on this press image.
Pinterest To Host ‘Pinterest Presents’ As Its First-Ever Global Advertiser Summit
Not quite onboard the Pinterest bandwagon yet? Look instantly cooler & younger at its upcoming Global Advertiser Summit.
R/GA Names Justice Reform Activist Ashish Prashar Global CMO
R/GA's new global CMO certainly boasts an impressive resume. Although we stopped reading by the third page.
Eight Lucky Tips For Australian Brands To Create Winning Lunar New Year Marketing
Chinese New Year is just around the corner! And why not celebrate with a lobster they recently banned from importing.
The Works Appoints AWARD School Grads Katy Hulton & Elly Pipiciello
There's a number of advantages from employing grads, primarily they're still a decade away from being bitter and broken.
Inlight Unveils Major Plans For 2021
Melbourne based digital services business Inlight has kicked off 2021 with some exciting announcements and big plans for growth.
Michael Caine And Elton John Tell Britain To Get Vaccinated
B&T does warn this ad contains images of medical procedures, needles and Elton John's ill-fitting toupee.
Havaianas Turns Bondi Icebergs Rainbow For Pride, Via Monster Children Creative
Havaianas turns Bondi Icebergs rainbow for Pride, as Bunnings' paint section reports a run-on magenta & canary yellow.
Enero Posts Impressive Half-Years, As CFO Brendan York Departs
Enero posts impressive half-years. Says replacement balls for office ping pong table now top priority.