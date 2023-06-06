Study: Aussie Marketing Execs Think Apple’s Headset Will Be An iPhone Moment For VR/AR

A survey of software and marketing industry leaders who are familiar with rumours about Apple’s upcoming headset reveals businesses are lining up to support a product that hasn’t even been announced, but marketers are significantly more cautious than developers. The research, undertaken by content management system leader Storyblok, revealed:

  • 60 per cent think it will be an iPhone moment for VR/AR
  • 80 per cent are very interested or somewhat interested in creating content for the headset
  • Software industry leaders are much more enthusiastic about creating content for the headset than marketers (79 per cent vs. 34 per cent)
  • The majority say they’re willing to pay up to $2000 for the headset, with 10 per cent willing to pay whatever it costs
  • 58 per cent think VR/AR is the next big digital platform
  • Only seven per cent say they’re not interested in Apple’s headset

Storyblok recently unveiled their own VR e-commerce tool, which allows brands to create virtual store experiences from scratch, where consumers can browse and interact with VR-enabled products.

“Apple and the entire VR/AR industry have a lot riding on the rumored headset announcement at WWDC. The data shows businesses believe VR/AR is the future of content, but after so many false starts in recent years, marketers are clearly more skeptical about the potential of the technology right now. The good news for Apple is that developers are very enthusiastic about building for the platform, even though they don’t know anything about it. The level of support from developers will ultimately make or break the product. If they build experiences that draw people in and keep them coming back, marketers will naturally follow their lead with the same level of enthusiasm,” said Dominik Angerer, co-founder and CEO of Storyblok.

 

