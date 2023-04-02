A new study has found that people employed in the science and pharmaceuticals industries are the happiest workers. Although that’s not to suggest it’s because of their easy access to Fluoxetine.

The study, albeit a UK one, was conducted by digital marketing business Reboot Online and surveyed 2500 professionals across some 29 different industries and calculated an ‘Overall Job Happiness’ index score.

The index score was based on these seven factors – positive impact on others, career prospects, employee empowerment, work relationships, positive impact on mental health, salary and work culture.

With that in mind, people who worked in “creative arts and design” were the second happiest workers behind science and pharmaceuticals, while adland and PR scored a credible fifth on the happiest list.

Marketers ranked 10th for happiest employees.

The top 10 proved a bit of a juggle where the likes of the legal profession did well when it came to salaries and work culture but struggled with positive impact on others and mental health.

According to the results, the least happiest workers of the 29 professions studied were people employed in the energy and utilities sectors.

In contrast to that, Australia’s advertising industry often battles with real estate agents and used car salesman in the professions ranked as the ones deemed the most dodgiest.

Check out the top 10 happiest industries below as voted by Reboot Online: