Study: A Majority Of Aussies Have No Trust In Telcos, With Optus Decidedly On The Nose

“The poor cyber security systems and a lack of management procedures on how to respond to such a crisis.”

Commenting on the findings, Roy Morgan CEO Michelle Levine said: “This special Roy Morgan Snap SMS Poll on trust and distrust of telecommunications companies reveals that a breach of data and security as recently experienced has a significant impact on the industry as a whole, as well as on individual brands. The recent breach has also raised privacy concerns to a whole new level.

“We now see that almost a third of Australians actively distrust telcos and more than 50% of the population either distrusts ‘All’ brands or trusts ‘None’. We would expect that in our next Risk Report we will see this negatively impact the Net Distrust Score ranking of the telecommunications industry as a whole.

“The poll has shown that distrust for Optus is substantial and Net Distrust is higher than any other brand. It appears that Telstra which is normally the most distrusted telco, may have benefitted from the breach and now has a greater number of respondents who trust than distrust. And with the vulnerability of the industry, further data breaches are likely to impact all telco brands Net Trust and Distrust scores.

“Respondents are worried about their data security with large companies and concerned that confidentiality and privacy has gone. There’s a general unease about how easily data can be hacked and what can then happen to stolen identities. There are also those who wonder why a company would hold onto data about their former customers long after they’re gone.

“The underlying message to consider is that increasing distrust can heavily impact commercial and economic outcomes for businesses and brands. Although trust is important for building human connections, distrust is the bellwether for an unsustainable future.

“One final observation is that risk assessments and procedures by telco executives and company directors need to formally factor-in distrust – indeed distrust should be on the risk register of every board in Australia.”