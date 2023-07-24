Study: 96% Of Aussies To Watch Ads During The Women’s World Cup

STADE DE LYON, LYON, FRANCE - 2019/07/07: USA women's national team celebrating with trophy after the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon. (Final score; USA - Netherlands 2:0). (Photo by Mikoaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A staggering 96 per cent of Australians have said that they will watch the adverts during the Women’s World Cup, rather than changing the channel, putting the kettle on or nipping out for a cheeky dart.

However, just 54 per cent of all Australians plan to watch the Women’s World Cup this year, despite it being jointly hosted between Australia and New Zealand.

What’s more, 48 per cent plan to watch games on Seven’s free-to-air network, with 19 per cent planning to watch on the Optus Sport or 7plus streaming services. Just under 15 per cent plan to watch YouTube TV or cable TV and nine per cent will get clips on social media.

Of those social media platforms, 45 per cent will watch on Facebook, 29 per cent on Instagram, 27 per cent on TikTok and 17 per cent on Twitter — though that might change given Elon Musk’s recent announcement. Interestingly, six per cent plan to watch on Threads.

Of viewers, 57 per cent that they are at least “somewhat likely” to remember an ad they saw during the World Cup, with 48 per cent likely to remember an ad with a catchy song and 44 per cent saying that a touch of humour would help them recall a brand. Some 43 per cent will be at least “somewhat likely” to have their perception of a brand change if they saw an ad during the World Cup.

The data was gathered by research technology platform Cint and shows just how big an opportunity the World Cup is for brands.

